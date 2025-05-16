What role did Madelyn Kientz play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

American actress Madelyn Kientz portrayed the character Sophia Choi on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Sophia is a complex character who was introduced in the year 2024. She was first played by Kientz, however, the actress left the show in early 2025. Now, the character of Sophia is being portrayed by Rachel Boyd.

Ad

The soap opera Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest and longest-running daytime television series in America. The soap is set to celebrate its 60th year on air this year. Days of Our Lives first aired on November 8, 1965, and is set in a fictional City of Salem. The soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families of Salem.

Here's a glance into the character of Sophia Choi, portrayed by Madelyn Kientz on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

The character of Sophia was brought to Salem in April 2024. She is the daughter of Amy Choi. Sophia is a complex character who is both shady and bright. Sophia, upon her arrival, became close friends with Holly Jonas. She also started hanging out with Tate Black and developed feelings for him.

Though Holly and Tate had broken up that time, Sophia asked her if she had any feelings for Tate, to which she simply denied. Later, Sophia and Holly meet up at the Brady Pub, where Tate works as a waitor. Sophia asked Tate to be her date at the school prom to which he agreed. However, at the prom she overheard a conversation between Aron Greene and Tate.

Ad

Their conversation revealed the secret relationship between Holly and Tate, and upon hearing this, she felt betrayed. This information was later revealed by Sophia in front of Tate's family, which led to a lot of chaos. She also blackmails Holly and asks her to cover her shift at the Bistro.

Later on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, as Holly and Tate were in conflict, Sophia tried to seduce Tate, and she was successful. In the current scenario of the soap opera, Sophia is pregnant with Tate's child, and Amy wants the two of them to raise the child. Although they had planned to give up their child for adoption to their friends, Johnny and Chanel, that did not work out.

Ad

Here's everything to know about Madelyn Kientz

Ad

Madelyn Kientz is an American actress born on September 13, 2003, in Colleyville, Texas. The actress has been fascinated by the entertainment industry from a young age and attended Studio 7 Performance, an acting studio in Dallas, to learn more about the world of acting. Before becoming part of the digital screen, the actress was also involved in several theatrical performances.

Madelyn got her big break when she became a part of the TV Series, Big Sky. Apart from playing the character of Sophia Choi on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the actress has been a part of several other projects. She starred in The Unicorn, Walker, C.I. Ape, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Adventures of Rufus: The Fantastic Pet, among other works.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More