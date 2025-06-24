Who is the new Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know about the recast

Actor Conner Floyd is set to play the role of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives. According to an exclusive report by Deadline, published on June 23, 2025, the showrunners of the Peacock soap opera revealed their plan to recast Floyd as the new Chad. This announcement was made right after Billy Flynn, the actor who previously portrayed Chad DiMera, joined the cast of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless as Cane Ashby.
Considering the advanced shooting schedule of Days of Our Lives, Conner Floyd will start shooting for the daytime drama this week. However, fans won't be able to witness the new Chad in Salem until April 2026, per Deadline.
Moreover, Billy Flynn posted an Instagram Story on June 23, where he congratulated Conner Floyd for being cast as the new Chad DiMera. He wrote:
"Chad is in good hands. You're gonna crush it, man!"
Days of Our Lives: A glance at Chad DiMera's character
Chad DiMera was introduced as the youngest son of Stefano DiMera and his former mistress Madeline Peterson-Woods on Days of Our Lives. He was also the husband of Abigail Deveraux. Together, they shared two children, Thomas and Charlotte DiMera.
During his early days on the show, Chad appeared in Salem in 2009, looking for his ex-girlfriend, Mia McCormick. He wished to reconcile with her but Mia refused. As the character matured, he got romantically involved with Abigail, which significantly impacted his narrative.
Known as the super couple of the show, Chad and Abigail reunited despite multiple betrayals and separations. One of the central aspects of Chad's character was his leadership at DiMera Enterprises. Despite facing several manipulations from his family, Chad tried to run the company with integrity.
Chad's character was initially played by Casey Deidrick in 2009. When he left the show in 2013, Billy Flynn took over the role, making his first appearance as Chad in 2014. Now, Conner Floyd has been roped in to play this character, which is slated to appear on screen in 2026.
More about Conner Floyd, the new Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives
American actor and writer Conner Floyd was born on October 20, 1992, in Austin, Texas. According to his biography on CBS, he graduated from the University of Tulsa. He then pursued his acting career and moved to Los Angeles.
Daytime fans recognize Floyd for his performance as Chance Chancellor on The Young and the Restless. Conner has also appeared in multiple films and television shows, such as River of Ghosts, The Last Deal, Nowhere Alaska, Closer to God, and LA Cougars.
Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.