Who is the new Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know about the recast

Actor Conner Floyd is set to play the role of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives. According to an exclusive report by Deadline, published on June 23, 2025, the showrunners of the Peacock soap opera revealed their plan to recast Floyd as the new Chad. This announcement was made right after Billy Flynn, the actor who previously portrayed Chad DiMera, joined the cast of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless as Cane Ashby.

Ad

Considering the advanced shooting schedule of Days of Our Lives, Conner Floyd will start shooting for the daytime drama this week. However, fans won't be able to witness the new Chad in Salem until April 2026, per Deadline.

Moreover, Billy Flynn posted an Instagram Story on June 23, where he congratulated Conner Floyd for being cast as the new Chad DiMera. He wrote:

"Chad is in good hands. You're gonna crush it, man!"

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Chad DiMera's character

Ad

Chad DiMera was introduced as the youngest son of Stefano DiMera and his former mistress Madeline Peterson-Woods on Days of Our Lives. He was also the husband of Abigail Deveraux. Together, they shared two children, Thomas and Charlotte DiMera.

During his early days on the show, Chad appeared in Salem in 2009, looking for his ex-girlfriend, Mia McCormick. He wished to reconcile with her but Mia refused. As the character matured, he got romantically involved with Abigail, which significantly impacted his narrative.

Ad

Known as the super couple of the show, Chad and Abigail reunited despite multiple betrayals and separations. One of the central aspects of Chad's character was his leadership at DiMera Enterprises. Despite facing several manipulations from his family, Chad tried to run the company with integrity.

Chad's character was initially played by Casey Deidrick in 2009. When he left the show in 2013, Billy Flynn took over the role, making his first appearance as Chad in 2014. Now, Conner Floyd has been roped in to play this character, which is slated to appear on screen in 2026.

Ad

More about Conner Floyd, the new Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Ad

American actor and writer Conner Floyd was born on October 20, 1992, in Austin, Texas. According to his biography on CBS, he graduated from the University of Tulsa. He then pursued his acting career and moved to Los Angeles.

Daytime fans recognize Floyd for his performance as Chance Chancellor on The Young and the Restless. Conner has also appeared in multiple films and television shows, such as River of Ghosts, The Last Deal, Nowhere Alaska, Closer to God, and LA Cougars.

Ad

Also Read: What role did Tara Reid play on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More