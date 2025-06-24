In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on June 24, 2025, love filled the air in Salem as Paul and Andrew’s wedding became the main event. Family, friends, and surprise guests gathered to celebrate as the couple exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony that honored love and memories.

At the same time, Rachel told Marlena a shocking secret that she knew Johnny shot EJ. Marlena was shaken but kept quiet during the wedding. Elsewhere, Tate opened up to Shane about giving up his baby and the fears that came with it.

Carrie shared her concerns about Belle being with EJ, while Steve and Kayla enjoyed some light moments together. As the day ended, there were heartfelt goodbyes, hopeful beginnings, and a rainbow in the sky as a symbol of John’s spirit watching over them.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The grooms get ready and reflect

Paul and Andrew started the day with a quiet moment together. Paul was worried about their future, especially with Andrew’s risky ISA job and the distance between them. Andrew comforted him and gave him John’s watch, a gift from Marlena.

Eric told Brady he was nervous about officiating a same-sex wedding. Brady supported him but was feeling emotional too. He missed John, wished he was best man, and doubted Philip’s claim that Xander didn’t attack him. A run-in with Nicole also left Brady unsure about where things stood between her and Eric.

Marlena learns a shocking truth from Rachel

As the wedding excitement grew on Days of Our Lives, Marlena noticed Rachel seemed upset. After hearing her say “Don’t shoot him!” in her sleep, Marlena gently asked what was wrong. Rachel, scared and unsure, finally said, “I know who shot my uncle EJ.” With some help, she admitted it was Johnny.

Marlena was shocked but didn’t get a chance to tell Brady, who was busy with the wedding. Instead, she called Roman to talk later and kept her emotions in check during the celebration.

Tate opens up about fatherhood fears

At the town square on Days of Our Lives, Shane talked with his grandson Tate, who was still thinking about Sophia’s false labor. Shane asked if Tate was having second thoughts about the adoption. Tate said he still believed they were too young to be parents but worried the baby might feel abandoned.

Shane shared how his daughter Eve had struggled with feeling rejected but told Tate he was doing the right thing. Their talk added a serious moment to an otherwise happy day in Salem.

Belle’s romance raises concerns and Carrie says goodbye

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Carrie told Belle she was worried about her being with EJ. Belle knew it was complicated, especially because of Sami, but said she wanted to follow her heart. Carrie tried to be supportive but still had doubts. Will also stopped by to say Sonny couldn’t make it to the wedding.

Later, Carrie said she was leaving Salem. She planned to visit the Pub once more to say goodbye to Roman, who missed the wedding because of a false gas leak alarm.

A wedding to remember

At the wedding on Days of Our Lives, Kayla stepped in for Kimberly, and Marlena smiled proudly as Paul wore John’s watch. The ceremony honored Paul’s Japanese roots and their shared love.

Paul spoke about how they first met and declared his love before Eric married them. Instead of a kiss, they hugged. Brady gave a fun toast, Shane praised Andrew, and Marlena thanked them for going ahead with the wedding. Rachel ran for cake, and a rainbow appeared, making everyone think of John.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

