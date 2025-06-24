I absolutely hate how Xander and Sarah’s custody war on Days of Our Lives—is pulling her further from the daughter she once raised

On Days of Our Lives, tensions have erupted between Sarah Horton and Xander Cook as the former couple heads toward an emotional and bitter custody battle over baby Victoria. After kicking Xander out, Sarah remains firm in her belief that he’s too volatile to be trusted with their child. Meanwhile, Xander doesn’t believe Sarah is being fully honest, fueling a conflict rooted more in emotional scars than parental rights.

While this legal standoff plays out, another story quietly unfolds—one with just as much heartache and depth. As young Rachel Black begins to experience troubling health issues, Sarah finds herself being drawn back into the life of the little girl she once raised as her own. And the emotional weight of that past may be more than either of them is prepared to handle.

Days of Our Lives: A mother’s love that never left

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ Days of our Lives)

Years ago, in one of Salem’s most heartbreaking baby swap storylines, Sarah raised a child she believed was her daughter, Mickey, only to learn later the truth—her real daughter had died, and the baby she lovingly cared for was actually Kristen and Brady’s biological daughter, Rachel. Despite the reveal, Sarah’s bond with Rachel never truly disappeared. She had been there during the most crucial time in Rachel’s life, even overseeing her cancer treatment during infancy.

Now, as Rachel’s recent stomach issues raise concern, Sarah is stepping back into a role she never fully abandoned: that of protector. Actress Linsey Godfrey recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest, saying:

“They do have this very interesting, very deep connection, and I love that we are revisiting that.''

For longtime viewers, it’s a poignant reminder of just how much these two characters have been through together.

Days of Our Lives: A child’s secret and a warning sign

While Sarah initially attributed Rachel’s stomach aches to grief over John Black’s death, the real issue may be far more traumatic. Rachel witnessed a horrifying scene the night EJ was shot: Johnny pointing a gun at his father. Whether or not Johnny pulled the trigger, the moment was terrifying and far too big a secret for a young girl to carry alone.

Sarah has begun to notice Rachel’s emotional distress, sensing that the girl is holding something inside. But she has no idea what that something is. Godfrey added during an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

“She doesn’t really help get down to the bottom of the truth as much,” Godfrey noted.

Sarah’s instincts as a doctor and former mother figure are kicking in—but the pain of the past and the weight of her current custody battle may be clouding her ability to help.

Days of Our Lives: Two children, one heart

Sarah is in a position no mother should be—torn emotionally between the baby she's fighting to hold on to and the child she's gradually coming to understand still requires her. Her fight with Xander for Victoria is taking up her time and energy, but Rachel's unlooked-for return into her emotional landscape is stirring old wounds and old love.

As Days of Our Lives delves deeper into this richly textured story, fans are being reminded of how trauma, love, and memory are intertwined in the most surprising ways. Whether Sarah can serve as a constant presence for both Rachel and Victoria is to be determined—but what's for sure is that her connection with Rachel remains intense and unresolved.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

