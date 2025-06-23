What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 24, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 24, 2025, the residents in Salem come together to celebrate a beautiful wedding, but not everything is as joyful as it seems. Hidden secrets and emotional conversations start to surface, adding drama to the day. From family struggles to heartbreaks, this episode is full of powerful moments.

At the heart of the Days of Our Lives episode is the wedding of Andrew and Paul, a touching event that brings the Donovan, Black, and Brady families together. But even with love in the air, there’s still trouble. Marlena tries to understand a disturbing secret Rachel has been keeping, Shane worries about Tate’s future, and Belle’s growing feelings for EJ could lead to serious problems.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 24, 2025

Love in the time of loss

After spending weeks mourning John’s death on Days of Our Lives, Salem’s most-loved families come together at St. Luke’s Church again, but this time, it’s for a happy reason. Paul and Andrew are getting married in a heartfelt ceremony that celebrates both their love and the memory of those they’ve lost.

Eric leads the ceremony, while Shane and Brady stand proudly as best men, making it a meaningful family event. Even with the joy of the wedding, some sadness remains. Belle and Carrie, still feeling the pain of losing John, lean on each other for comfort. Their conversation shows how much their grief is still affecting them, especially Belle, who is struggling with her growing feelings for EJ.

Marlena and Rachel’s breakthrough

Even with all the wedding excitement, Marlena can tell something is bothering Rachel. When Rachel says “Don’t shoot” in her sleep, Marlena knows there’s more going on.

During a quiet talk, Rachel admits she saw Johnny pointing a gun at EJ the night EJ was shot, but she might not remember everything clearly. Her unclear memories only add more confusion, and Marlena is now focused on protecting Rachel and finding out what really happened.

More and more people are starting to learn what Rachel saw. Kristen and Brady already know, and now Marlena does too. It’s only a matter of time before this information spreads to the police, or maybe to someone it shouldn’t.

Shane talks to Tate

Shane is happy to see his son Andrew getting married, but he’s also worried about his grandson Tate. Sophia is pretending to be in labor and still wants to give the baby up for adoption. Shane quietly asks Tate how he really feels. Does he still agree with the plan, or is he starting to think about being a father?

Tate is confused and unsure. He still has strong feelings for Holly, and Aaron reminds him how much Holly is hurting. On top of that, the pressure of everything going on is getting heavier. Now Tate must decide whether to follow the plan or follow his heart.

Belle and Carrie revisit old fears

During the wedding celebration on Days of Our Lives, Belle tells Carrie that she’s in love with EJ. Carrie is immediately worried, remembering how much drama their sister Sami has caused in the past, especially when EJ is involved. She warns Belle that being with EJ could cause trouble, especially if Sami finds out.

This conversation between the sisters shows that Belle’s feelings for EJ could lead to more than just personal problems. There’s a real chance of serious conflict ahead, and their relationship might face strong pushback from others.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

