Days of Our Lives recap (June 26, 2025): Xander threatens Sarah while Marlena and Brady fight

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on June 26, 2025, things got extremely dramatic among the residents of Salem City. Xander Kiriakis seemed to be extremely angry and threatened to go to war over his business empire and family matters. He also threatened to fight Sarah for custody.

Meanwhile, Roman and Marlena Evans planned to help out Johnny DiMera together. In addition to this, Gabi Hernandez got a flashback and remembered who had been arguing with EJ DiMera.

Everything that happened on the June 26, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the Days Of Our Lives episode dated June 26, 2025, Belle was shown cleaning out dead and worn flowers from the living room while Brady Black got home. They started having a conversation and discussed how the wedding was good for both Marlena Evans and Rachel, since both of them had gone through a lot over the past few days.

Belle spoke about how much trauma Rachel Black had endured, while Brady optimistically added that at least she was found and EJ DiMera had struck a deal and agreed to free her. Meanwhile, on Days Of Our Lives, Johnny DiMera had been lamenting and talking about how EJ's shooting was his fault since the gun that he brought over had a bullet missing.

Roman and Marlena Evans tried to make him understand that it was not his fault and that he should let go of the guilt. Meanwhile, Johnny got a message regarding a work meeting, and Roman urged him to take it. Kate joined Marlena and Roman after Johnny left and discussed how Johnny should speak to a lawyer about this soon, preferably Carrie from Salem.

EJ DiMera yelled at Kayla over the phone about how the board had already cast their votes and did not have a chance at a do-over. Belle Black came over to meet EJ on Days of Our Lives and expressed how she wished that Xander Kiriakis was in jail by now.

Belle then added that the police officers at the Salem Police Department knew about the camera and were also aware that the memory card was missing. She added that if they were successful in retrieving the memory card, they could very well find out about who had shot EJ on that fateful night.

Sarah ended up running into Xander Kiriakis at the town square, and he insisted on seeing Victoria. Xander added that if she did not let him meet Victoria, he would end up fighting a custody battle in court, and that things could get ugly very soon.

Sarah and Xander continued to have a public argument and yelled at each other until Maggie and Julie came over and asked Xander to stay away from Sarah. Marlena Evans ran into Brady at the pub on Days of Our Lives, and the two spoke about Rachel and Johnny.

Marlena got extremely angry at Brady. She shouted at him about why he had kept secrets from her, and she had to find out details only after Rachel spoke in her sleep while Gabi Hernandez and Johnny DiMera tried to work together.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

