Days Of Our Lives recap (July 2, 2025): Javi Hernandez finds out about Sophia's baby while Doug is threatened

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on July 2, 2025, things got extremely dramatic among the residents of Salem City. Javi Hernandez ends up finding out about Sophia Choi's newborn baby, while Julie Williams finds out through the residents of the city that her necklace had been found.

In addition to these developments, Doug Williams III seemed to be threatened after finding out about Julie's necklace. Sarah shared with her mother, Maggie, details about how she was unsure about sharing custody with Xander Kiriakis.

Everything that happened on the July 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

On the July 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Sarah Horton Kiriakis was at work when her former partner, Xander Kiriakis, called her and asked whether he could spend some time with their daughter, Victoria. However, before Sarah had a chance to respond to him, he hung up on her.

Maggie was shown going through graduation pictures with Holly Jonas when she shared with Maggie that she had gotten into the university in Paris, which she had hoped to study at. Maggie congratulated her, but was shown wondering about why Holly had not considered going to Salem University instead.

Holly also shared about how worried she was about her mother and Eric, but Maggie reassured her that the only people capable of fixing a relationship were the people who were in it. Maggie also found out about her granddaughter, Holly, volunteering at the Salem Women's Shelter on Days of Our Lives.

Sarah had an emotional conversation with her mother, Maggie, and told her that she was unsure of whether she and Xander Kiriakis would eventually be able to share custody between their kids like the law had asked them to. Sarah opened up about how she had never been this apart from Xander and still loved him.

Maggie shared about how she had also had several frustrations with her husband, Victor. However, Sarah said that despite admiring her mother's loyalty, she did not think she could do that with Xander.

At the park on Days of Our Lives, Doug Williams III met with the man to whom he owed money. The mysterious man told him that it was time Doug paid him back in full, and if he were unable to, he would harm him and his close ones. Doug asked him about what he could do, and he said he would threaten Holly Jonas.

Meanwhile, Tate Black messaged Sophia Choi about their upcoming adoption appointment, but Sophia was busy stuffing clothes into a trash bag. Soon, she held her newborn baby and promised him that she would make sure everything in their life fell back into place.

Sophia was shown thinking about how if anyone else saw her with the baby, they would force her to keep him, and she would never end up getting her old life back. Tate Black met with Holly Jonas, and they both kissed each other after Holly told him about her Paris plans.

Javi Hernandez rushed to the hospital with a newborn baby that he had found at the fire station and took him to Kayla Johnson. Javi took the baby back home to Leo Stark and said they would foster him for the time being.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

