Days of Our Lives recap (July 1, 2025): Sophia goes into labor, Johnny hires EJ as his lawyer while Chanel posts his bail

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 1, 2025, tensions intensified in Salem as several stories took dramatic turns. Sophia faced a life-changing moment while Tate thought about their future. Johnny stayed in police custody, with Chanel standing by him, and EJ made a bold legal move.

At the penthouse, Rachel struggled with her arguing parents, but Brady and Kristen called a truce for her. Meanwhile, Doug got a scary message, and Ari’s flirty mood turned sour. By the end, family ties were tested, secrets stirred, and Sophia’s baby was on the way. It was a tense and emotional episode full of surprises.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Doug gets another warning and a visitor he didn’t want

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Ari flirted with Doug and asked why he had been ignoring her. He tried to avoid her but gave in and handed her his room key. While Ari waited for her food, Doug spotted a shady man leave a table. He checked the bill and found a note saying, “You have another payment due.” He told Ari to leave, threw the key down and walked out.

Sophia is ready for the baby but the moment comes too fast

At Sophia’s place on Days of Our Lives, she and Tate spent some quiet time together. He felt the baby kick and said he had missed it, but Sophia was ready for the pregnancy to end. She said she found a lawyer to help with the adoption.

Amy stopped by to invite Sophia out, but she said no. Sophia joked that Amy didn’t want her and Tate alone, which made Tate wonder if Amy thought they were still a couple. Sophia changed the topic and brought up Holly, saying she had seen her helping Doug study, and they seemed close.

Later, Sophia and Tate looked at prom photos, but he left. Sophia felt pain and realized her water had broken. She dropped her phone and doubled over, needing to get to the hospital.

Johnny stays behind bars but EJ pulls a bold legal move

At the station on Days of Our Lives, Chanel visited Johnny and complained that Paulina should’ve stopped his arrest, even if arranging a quick arraignment helped. Johnny stayed calm, saying the arrest brought the truth to light. Chanel reminded him he didn’t hurt EJ, which was what mattered.

EJ arrived and said the judge approved him as Johnny’s lawyer. Chanel argued it was a conflict of interest, but EJ disagreed. Despite her protests, Johnny hired him.

Chanel warned Johnny to keep EJ in line. She told EJ not to make Johnny choose between them. After the arraignment, EJ tried to post bail but Chanel had already done it, smirking in victory.

Rachel calls for peace as Brady and Kristen clash

At the penthouse on Days of Our Lives, Brady and Rachel were playing chess when Marlena called about Johnny’s arrest. Brady told Rachel and asked her to be honest if questioned. Kristen soon arrived after settling Grandma Rachel into her new place, and she argued with Brady about telling Rachel the news.

Their fight ended when Rachel yelled at them to stop and made them apologize. She then suggested watching a horror movie together. Brady paused it halfway and said they could finish later if she stayed. Rachel agreed and invited Kristen to stay too.

Tate came home and was surprised to see them getting along. Rachel asked him to join them for the movie the next day. Later, Brady told Tate about Johnny and asked about Sophia. Tate said she hadn’t had any contractions since prom but things were about to change.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

