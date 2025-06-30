What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 1, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 1, 2025, as the drama heats up in Salem, viewers can expect emotional arguments, important decisions, and secrets that could change everything. From custody fights to teen troubles and family clashes, this episode focuses on broken relationships and the growing tension between characters.

The main focus is on two big stories, Chanel going head-to-head with EJ after Johnny’s arrest, and the ongoing issues with Rachel’s health. While Chanel tries to protect her husband, Brady and Kristen argue over what’s best for their daughter. At the same time, Sophia and Tate’s teen situation becomes more serious as time runs out.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 1, 2025

Chanel confronts EJ after Johnny's arrest

Chanel on Days of Our Lives is furious after Johnny is suddenly arrested in Horton Town Square. Even though Johnny admitted to having the gun, he insists he didn’t shoot EJ and Chanel believes him.

She’s determined to stand by her husband and goes after both EJ and her mother, Paulina. Chanel feels Paulina didn’t do enough as mayor to stop the arrest, and she’s suspicious of how quickly EJ got a judge involved.

EJ manages to get Johnny released, but Chanel still doesn’t trust him. She thinks he might be hiding something and using his power for his own benefit. Johnny wants to believe his father is finally helping, but Chanel is afraid EJ has other plans. She’s determined to figure out what he’s really up to before things get worse for Johnny.

Brady and Kristen clash again over Rachel’s care

Even after Johnny’s confession on Days of Our Lives, Rachel is still dealing with unexplained stomach pain. Kristen believes it’s due to stress, but Brady thinks the real problem is the constant fighting between the adults in her life, especially Kristen’s behavior. Their old arguments come back to the surface, leading to more tension.

Kristen stands by her parenting, but Brady disagrees with how she handles things. Their fight gets even more complicated when they talk about the time Sarah raised Rachel for a year. That time in Rachel’s life might be important again, possibly bringing on a new custody battle that neither Kristen nor Brady is ready for.

Sophia scrambles to finalize her baby’s adoption

Sophia on Days of Our Lives is feeling more pressure as her due date gets closer. She’s been trying hard to find adoptive parents for her baby, but things aren’t going well, especially since Melinda is no longer helping, partly because of Brady’s interference. Sophia tells Tate about the setbacks and admits she’s scared the baby will come before they have a plan.

Tate doesn’t seem too worried and tells Sophia they can find a family after the baby is born. But Sophia wants everything settled before that happens as she doesn’t want anyone getting attached.

Ari seeks out Doug in a budding summer distraction

Ari is making herself at home in Salem and decides to catch up with Doug. She’s hoping they can pick up where they left off. Their connection is casual but could turn into something more. It adds a lighter moment to an episode filled with serious drama though, as always in Days of Our Lives, there may be more twists to come.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

