Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from June 30 to July 4, 2025

In the upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from June 30 to July 4, 2025, Salem is heading into another dramatic week filled with emotional moments, family fights, and shocking surprises. Brady and Kristen’s battle over Rachel gets even more intense, while EJ fights to prove Johnny is innocent.

Ad

At the same time, Chanel, who is still dealing with grief, lashes out at Paulina. Gabi, on the other hand, enjoys a sweet moment with her daughter Ari. In another twist, Javi surprises Leo with something unexpected, and Belle makes a touching promise to help Paulina.

As emotions run high and secrets begin to surface, Maggie gently pushes Sarah to talk about what she’s going through. Meanwhile, Alex shares a bold new idea with Stephanie. This week in Salem is full of major decisions, emotional turns, and shocking reveals.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from June 30 to July 4, 2025

Monday, June 30: Lines drawn and loyalties tested

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ strongly believes that Johnny is innocent and won’t let anyone convince him otherwise. Rafe loses his cool with Jada, which causes tension between them.

Ad

Chanel, still upset, takes her anger out on Paulina. At the same time, Marlena and Roman talk about their growing worries. Meanwhile, Gabi and her daughter Ari share a touching moment together.

Tuesday, July 1: Clashing currents

Sophia tells Tate everything that’s been going on lately, while Ari starts to feel like something isn’t right with Doug III. Brady and Kristen get into another heated fight about Rachel, with both of them worried about who’s the better parent. Elsewhere, Chanel and EJ argue with each other over family drama, and the tension between them rises.

Ad

Ad

Wednesday, July 2: Surprises and shockwaves

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sophia starts to panic as she deals with more stress. Steve shows up with surprising news for Julie that catches her off guard. Maggie gently encourages Sarah to open up about how she’s feeling, hoping it will help. Meanwhile, Leo gets a major surprise when Javi gives him an unexpected gift, something that could totally change their relationship.

Ad

Thursday, July 3: Bridges and barriers

Feeling overwhelmed and unsure of what to do, Sophia turns to Melinda for help and guidance. Meanwhile, Tate and Holly finally start to fix things between them and begin to move past their old issues.

Maggie and Xander get into a serious argument that leaves both of them upset. At the same time, Brady gives Sarah some kind and supportive words, trying to lift her spirits as she deals with her problems.

Ad

Ad

Friday, July 4: Promises and proposals

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, EJ shows full support for Johnny and stands by him when he needs it most. Abe checks in on Chanel, worried about how she’s doing emotionally.

Belle makes a touching promise to Paulina, trying to give her a little hope during a hard time. Elsewhere, Brady and Kristen turn to Marlena for advice, and Alex shares a bold new idea with Stephanie

Ad

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More