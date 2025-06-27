Days of Our Lives: Complete list of comings and goings in June 2025

June brought a steady stream of entrances and farewells to Salem on Days of our Lives. Long-time viewers caught up with classic pairs, watched new faces claim legacy names, and even spotted a spirit or two.

Each week felt packed, but the pacing was never dragged. The episodes moved from memorial tears to wedding vows with little pause, leaving the cast list in constant motion.

The characters moved quickly through the episodes, from grief to love, in a hurry that kept the pace of the story moving along without any staleness. Conner Floyd began filming as Chad DiMera, as Billy Flynn departed from the soap.

To mark the passing of John Black, many veterans returned to the soap for a brief moment on television. We saw Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Jack and Jennifer Deveraux (Matthew Ashford and Melissa Reeves), Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), and others.

Meanwhile, rapidly aged Victoria Kiriakis and Thomas DiMera were no longer playing kid roles. Couples said goodbye from Salem, and the family torch was passed to the next generation, racing to take ownership.

Complete list of comings and goings on Days of Our Lives in June 2025

Newbies / Returns on Days of Our Lives

1) Thaao Penghlis as Antony DiMera

Penghlis stepped back into the DiMera mansion on June 20. His scenes with EJ and Chad re-ignited family tension and reminded fans why Tony’s cool charm still matters.

2) Peter Reckell as Bo Brady and Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady

Bo attended John’s funeral and then shared tender moments with Hope on June 10. His brief stint gave closure while hinting at future drop-ins. Hope arrived beside Bo on June 2 and June 4, offering comfort to Marlena and guiding family members through grief before setting sail with her husband.

3) Matthew Ashford as Jack Deveraux

Jack’s first appearance on June 5 placed him at Jennifer’s side. He later supported JJ and shared memories of John, underscoring Jack’s steady role in Horton history.

4) Melissa Reeves as Jennifer Deveraux

Jennifer rejoined the canvas on June 5. Scenes at the Horton house showed her balancing sorrow over John with joy at seeing extended family gathered.

5) Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady Weston

Ciara reunited with her parents in early June episodes. She brought along young Bo Weston, her son with Bo We,ston, and reminding Salem that the Brady future is safe.

6) Christopher Sean as Paul Narita and Colton Little as Andrew Donovan

Paul entered John’s service on June 2 and remained through June 24, when he married Andrew in a ceremony filled with veterans and younger relatives alike. Andrew’s time mirrored Paul’s. The wedding vows on June 24 capped a run that positioned the pair as a modern anchor couple inside the ISA world.

7) Charles Shaughnessy as Shane Donovan

ISA Agent Shane Donovan resurfaced on June 9 to honor John at his funeral, traded memories with Marlena (Deidre Hall) and many others who attended the funeral, and checked in on his son’s marriage plans.

8) Chandler Massey as Will Horton

Will’s visits spanned the entire month. He consoled Marlena, then toasted Paul and Andrew, proving the Horton grandson’s knack for tying stories together on Days of Our Lives.

9) Greg Vaughan as Eric Brady

Eric played dual roles of mourner and pastor. He presided over John’s memorial and later offered counsel to Xander and Sarah about their rocky future.

10) Christie Clark as Carrie Brady

Carrie appeared in both family and courtroom settings, standing by Marlena and sharing sisterly talks with Sami’s children during June 26 café scenes.

11) Amelia and Kennedy Hileman as Victoria Kiriakis

The twins debuted on June 26, giving Xander and Sarah a more active toddler who questioned their split and melted hearts with simple one-liners.

12) Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera

Thomas appeared on June 23, enjoying time with grandparents Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) while asking about his father’s new job search.

13) Alice Halsey as Rachel Black

Rachel Black’s extra screen time on June 19 and June 24 showed the youngster seeking guidance from Marlena and sparring gently with Brady over Kristen’s letters.

14) Tina Huang as Melinda Trask

Salem’s district attorney returned on June 25. She reviewed evidence for Sophia, maintaining her tough stance while hinting at buried sympathy on Days of Our Lives.

15) Louis Tomeo as Aaron Green

Aaron appeared on June 20 to celebrate the end of senior year with Tate and Holly, pointing toward new teen plots for late summer.

16) Lesley Robins as Nurse Lesley

The on-air personality cameoed June 20 at Salem Hospital, welcoming Antony DiMera for a quick check-up before his high-stakes family meeting.

17) Maggie Carney as Rita

EJ’s assistant arrived June 20, juggling phone calls and proving once again that tiny roles can add spark to corporate showdowns.

18) Zach Chyz and Sydney Kathrann Smith as young Tom and Alice Horton

Flashback scenes on June 18 allowed the viewers to witness early Horton milestones, grounding the memorial arc in deep family roots on Days of our Lives.

19) Brandon Butler as the spirit of Zack Brady

Zack made a single June 2 appearance, guiding Bo through grief in a heartfelt vision that echoed one of the show’s most remembered losses on Days of Our Lives.

Recasts on Days of Our Lives

1) Conner Floyd set to assume Chad DiMera

Floyd began filming on June 23 as Chad DiMera to replace Billy Flynn, who left the soap and joined The Young and the Restless. Viewers will not see his version until 2026 because of the show’s long lead time. However, the hand-off is now official.

Exits on Days of Our Lives

1) Peter Reckell as Bo Brady and Kristian Alfonso as Hope Brady

Bo and Hope Brady sailed away on June 18, content and ready for a worldwide voyage. Hope’s farewell matched Bo’s, the pair smiling at the pier before disappearing from view.

2) Christopher Sean as Paul Narita and Colton Little as Andrew Donovan

Paul Narita left Salem on June 24, honeymoon with Andrew as they tied the knot in the June 24th episode. She is promised family visits down the road on Days of Our Lives. Andrew exited alongside Paul, mission assignments waiting once the honeymoon ends.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

