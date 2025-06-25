What role does Conner Floyd play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, American actor Conner Floyd has joined the cast as the new Chad DiMera. Conner, best known for his role as Chance Chancellor on The Young and the Restless, will be replacing Billy Flynn as Chad on DOOL.

The news was confirmed by Deadline magazine on June 23 following Flynn’s exit from Days of Our Lives. Billy Flynn has now joined The Young and the Restless as the new Cane Ashby or Aristotle Dumas. Meanwhile, Conner Floyd makes the switch from Y&R to DOOL in this exciting casting shake-up.

Sharing a screenshot of the Deadline article on June 24, 2025, actor Conner Floyd confirmed on Instagram that he will be joining the cast of Days of Our Lives as the new Chad DiMera. Further, he wrote in the caption:

"See y’all in Salem! @dayspeacock."

Here's everything to know about the character of Chad DiMera from Days of Our Lives

Chad Dimera is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Introduced in the year 2009, it was portrayed by actor Casey Deidrick until 2013. Then, in 2014, Billy Flynn took over the character, and recently, as Flynn exited the show, Chad is set to be portrayed by Conner Floyd.

According to Deadline, Floyd began filming as Chad on June 23, 2025. However, his episodes are expected to air in April 2026.

Chad DiMera is one of the central characters on Days of Our Lives. Set in the fictional city of Salem, the soap opera revolves around the lives of the most powerful and influential families in town, including the DiMeras, Kiriakis, Bradys, and others. Chad was a troublesome child who was sent to military school because of his outrageous behaviour and drug usage.

In the current scenario of the soap opera, Chad has been caught up in the drama involving Cat. In the episode that aired on June 23, 2025, Gabi and Chad met for dinner at The Bistro, where Gabi asked him about his plans for his family business.

She expressed that DiMera Enterprises is falling apart under the Kiriakis and urged him to take back control, but Chad deflected the conversation. However, when she asked if he had feelings for Cat, he replied that they are just good friends.

Later, Chad sat with his brother EJ and Tony at the restaurant and raised a toast to their deceased father, Stephano Dimera. However, Tony then also urged him to come back and reclaim his position at the company, but he refused to do so.

Also Read: Why did Chad DiMera fame Billy Flynn leave Days of Our Lives ? Details explored

Here's everything to know about the soon-to-be Chad DiMera, Conner Floyd

Conner Floyd is an American actor, writer, and producer born on October 20, 1992, in Austin, Texas. As reported by People in December last year, Floyd got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Carly Frei on December 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the actor is best known for his portrayal of Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV on The Young and the Restless.

Apart from that, Floyd has been a part of several other notable projects like Unsubscribe, Do I Have To?, Theirbnb, Sick, and many more.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can catch its latest episodes on the Peacock Network.

