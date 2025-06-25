What is happening with Paul and Andrew on Days of Our Lives? Plot dynamics explored 

In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Paul Narita and Andrew Donovan tie the knot in an intimate setting with close family and friends. The couple got engaged last year, in November 2024, and decided to tie the knot in the episode that aired on June 24, 2025.

Paul is a private investigator who was also a famous baseball player. However, his career in sports took a turn when he had to undergo shoulder surgery. On the other hand, Andrew is an (International Security Alliance) ISA agent. The two met in unusual circumstances, but they led to the two of them forming a close bond.

Here's everything to know about the relationship between Paul Narita and Andrew Donovan on Days of Our Lives

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Paul Narita and Andrew Donovan met each other in strange circumstances. The two first encountered when they were solving John's abduction case. John got abducted by Harris Michaels when he visited Paul at a pride event.

However, when Paul and Andrew were solving the case, they came across some surprising information: Megan Hathaway is alive. Megan was manipulated into stealing a prism in Hong Kong; the very same artifact that her father, Stefano DiMera, once sought. Anyway, as the two worked on the case, they started to develop feelings for one another but decided to stay friends instead.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Dimitri Von Leuschner, Megan’s son, held Andrew hostage to secure legal immunity for himself, Megan, and Kristen DiMera. Paul ultimately rescued Andrew. The experience brought them closer, and they began dating. The two got engaged in November 2024 and tied the knot on the June 24, 2025, episode.

Their wedding was officiated by Eric, who expressed his concerns with Brady. Eric explained that he had never officiated a same-gender wedding, which made him nervous.

Meanwhile, in Salem, just before the ceremony, Paul grew anxious about Andrew's dangerous job with the ISA. Andrew reassured him and gave him John's watch, a gift from Marlena, which made both grooms emotional. After years of navigating danger, duty, and distance, the two finally said "I do" in a romantic yet elegant setup in Salem.

What else is happening in Salem on Days of Our Lives?

Elsewhere in Salem, a shocking revelation comes to light, which might cause some serious outcomes. In a shocking turn of events, Rachel revealed the person who was behind EJ's shooting. In the past, EJ faced a near-death experience when he was shot by someone. As the Salem PD found the culprit behind the scenes, Rachel admitted to Marlena that it was Johnny who shot her uncle EJ.

In the recent episode, which aired on June 25, 2025, Johnny admitted stealing the gun out of rage. However, he remarked that he did not fire the bullet.

Elsewhere, Sophia reached out to Melinda to help her through the adoption process. Sophia mentioned that neither the baby daddy (Tate) nor her mother, Amy, was willing to give the child up for adoption, but she added that she wanted to.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network.

