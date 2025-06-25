What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 26, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on June 26, 2025, emotions will be running high in Salem as some important moments unfold. Kate may start feeling jealous after seeing Roman and Marlena share a warm moment, and Belle’s relationship with EJ could be heading for trouble.

Meanwhile, Johnny is settling into his new job at DiMera Enterprises, and Gabi brings him in to help with some creative ideas that might shape the company’s direction. Over on the parenting front, Sarah and Xander’s fight over raising Victoria heats up, leading to an argument that might push Xander to make a risky decision.

Trending

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 26, 2025

Kate struggles with jealousy over Marlena and Roman

Roman and Marlena on Days of Our Lives feel much better after hearing Johnny’s full story about the night EJ was shot. Since Johnny says he didn’t pull the trigger, they believe he’s telling the truth.

Feeling relieved, Roman and Marlena share a comforting hug but Kate sees it and isn’t too happy. Even though Marlena is still grieving John and only thinks of Roman as a friend, Kate might still feel a little jealous watching them connect, even if there’s no real reason to worry.

Johnny joins forces with Gabi at the DiMera office

Johnny is starting to get comfortable in his new job on Gabi’s marketing team, and this change could have an impact on the future of DiMera Enterprises. Gabi, who is smart and driven, wants to help Johnny learn the ropes quickly.

The two will spend time working together and sharing ideas during a brainstorming session, which could give a better look at what Johnny really wants from his new role. Their time together might also lead to more behind-the-scenes drama or surprising partnerships at the office in the near future.

Belle confronts EJ about rising tensions

Belle’s attempt to get back together with EJ on Days of Our Lives hasn’t been smooth, and now their newest argument could cause even more problems. Even though Belle recently told EJ she loves him and tried to fix their relationship, old issues are still getting in the way and putting serious pressure on them.

Belle might question EJ about the shooting, something that happened at the hospital, or another secret he's hiding, whatever it is, it’ll lead to another tense moment where EJ has to explain himself. Belle may start to see that being with EJ means dealing with a lot of drama, and she’ll need to think hard about whether it’s really worth staying in the relationship.

Xander and Sarah clash over Victoria’s future

Now that the lawyers have told Xander and Sarah to create a co-parenting plan for Victoria, things are getting messy quickly. What was supposed to help them move forward turns into an argument filled with yelling. Both Xander and Sarah care deeply about their daughter, but they can’t seem to agree on anything, which could cause bigger problems later on.

After the fight on Days of Our Lives, Xander might start thinking about taking a sneaky approach especially since he had already asked Melinda to be ready with some legal tricks. Their custody battle seems to be getting worse, with no simple solution in sight.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More