What role does Christopher Sean play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

In the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the American actor Christopher Sean portrays the character of Paul Narita. The character was introduced in the year 2014 by Christopher Sean himself. Paul, a famous baseball player, comes to Salem for a surgical procedure on his shoulder by Dr. Damiel Jones. However, things take a turn when he encounters his ex, Sonny Kiriakis.

Ad

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Paul marries Andrew Donovan in a small ceremony with close family and friends, which Eric officiates. The on-screen couple started dating in 2023 and tied the knot in the episode that aired on June 24, 2025.

Here's everything to know about the character Paul Narita from Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

Paul Narita is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. The character was introduced in 2014 as a baseball player who came to Salem for his surgery. The character charmed and flirted with the ladies at the hospital.

However, things took a turn when he had an awkward encounter with his secret ex-boyfriend, Sonny Kiriakis. It was a secret as he hadn't come out and revealed the truth about his sexuality.

Ad

Furthermore, after realizing that even after his recovery, he will probably never be able to play again, there will never be a team that picks him. He decides to come out as gay. He shares the news with Sonny, who was married at that time, but extends his support.

However, at the New Year’s party, he flirted with Will Horton, the journalist who had previously interviewed him, leaving Will completely stunned. Later, when Will asks him about his sexuality, he kisses him, and they end up sleeping together.

Ad

Ad

Paul eventually reunites with Sonny, and the two get engaged, planning a double wedding with Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux. However, in a dramatic twist, Will goes missing and is presumed dead.

On the wedding day, it’s revealed that Will is alive, prompting Paul and Sonny to postpone their wedding. Later, it comes to light that Will still has feelings for Sonny, ultimately bringing an end to their complicated love triangle.

Ad

Later on, in Days of Our Lives, Paul meets the ISA agent, Andrew Donovan, in strange circumstances. At a Pride event, Harris Michaels kidnaps John, and the two get closer during the case. In a recent episode of the daytime soap opera, Andrew and Paul get married in an intimate ceremony between close family and friends.

Here's everything to know about Christopher Sean, the actor behind the character

Ad

Christopher Sean is an American actor born on October 25 in Oak Harbor, Washington. He was enthusiastic about the entertainment industry from a young age. His father was a NAVY veteran; however, his mother was fascinated by the industry. Soon after he graduated, he started working on making his name in the industry.

The actor is best recognized for his work on DOOL as Paul Narita. In 2015, he won the God Derby award in the category of Best Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama.

Ad

Apart from Days of Our Lives, he has been a part of several other projects like You, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, Home is Where the Killer Is, NCIS: Los Angeles, and many more.

The daytime soap opera fans can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More