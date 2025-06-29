Days of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 30 to July 4, 2025)

As per the Celebrity Dirty Laundry, spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives airing from June 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025, revealed that things will get extremely dramatic in Salem. Spoilers reveal that Johnny DiMera will end up getting arrested for EJ DiMera's attempted murder, while EJ will try to jog his memory about who the real culprit was.

Meanwhile, Sophia Choi will give birth to her and Tate Black's child and will end up hiding the child from everyone in Salem. In addition to these developments, Tony DiMera will stick to his word and end up fighting fiercely for the DiMera family business.

3 major developments to expect from Days Of Our Lives from June 30, 2025, to July 4, 2025

1) Johnny DiMera will be arrested for the attempted murder of EJ DiMera, while EJ DiMera will try to jog his memory to find the real culprit

In the upcoming week's episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers suggest that Johnny DiMera will be shown worrying about his future in prison, as he was arrested for the attempted murder of his father, EJ DiMera. Johnny will worry that he could potentially end up going down for a murder that he had not committed.

EJ DiMera had been unable to remember correctly who had been the one shooting him and had jumped to hasty and wrong conclusions when it came to Johnny's guilt. The two of them will end up having an honest conversation with each other in the upcoming episodes, and that would clear up EJ's doubts.

Johnny will swear to his father that he had not pulled the trigger, and spoilers reveal that EJ will then try his best to prove his son's innocence. Spoilers reveal that EJ might end up trying hypnosis to try and jog his memory and to find out who the real culprit was.

Spoilers also reveal that it might end up looking convenient for EJ if he decides to point the finger at somebody else without any rhyme or reason, just to protect his son.

2) Sophia Choi will give birth to her and Tate Black's child and hide the baby from the residents of Salem

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives suggest that Sophia Choi will give birth to her child alone in her bedroom and also make a shocking decision after the birth. Spoilers reveal that Sophia will take the difficult call of hiding her child from the residents of Salem and will talk to the baby and tearfully tell them that she will be unable to show them to anyone.

Sophia will leave her child in the fire department, and Javi Hernandez will take the baby home to Leo Stark soon after.

3) Tony DiMera will do his best to fight for the DiMera family business

In the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Tony DiMera will stick to his goal of fighting for the DiMera family business. With Titan Industries being vulnerable due to setbacks, it would be a good time for Tony to make power plays.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

