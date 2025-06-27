Days of Our Lives recap (June 27, 2025): Kate takes over Titan, Stephanie agrees to publish, and Johnny is arrested

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on June 27, 2025, Johnny finally told the truth about the night EJ was shot, but it led to serious trouble. Philip and Xander clashed again, and Titan’s future looked shaky.

Stephanie was unsure about publishing her book, while Kate took a big job at Titan. Cat got a mysterious call, and Kayla stood her ground against EJ during a tense board vote.

In the end, Johnny and EJ had a heartfelt moment only for Jada to show up and arrest Johnny, leaving the DiMera family in shock.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, June 27, 2025

Kate, Stephanie, and Titan’s uncertain future

At the Brady Pub on Days of Our Lives, Alex was surprised when Kate said she was taking the Chief Editor job at Titan. After almost losing Philip, she wanted to honor Victor’s legacy and help save the company. Her first plan was to publish One Stormy Night. She told Alex it wasn’t just about the book as she truly wanted Titan to succeed.

Meanwhile, Stephanie felt unsure about publishing her romance novel because it was very personal. Jada encouraged her to go for it. Later, during dinner with Alex, Stephanie agreed to publish it under a fake name. They toasted to her courage and her secret future as an author.

Johnny opens up and bonds with EJ

Johnny met Rafe in the park on Days of Our Lives, where Rafe gently asked him to be honest about the night EJ was shot. Johnny admitted he was there but said he didn’t shoot EJ. He thought someone else may have overheard their fight and fired the shot. Rafe said he just wanted the truth.

Later, Johnny told EJ that he had given him the gun that night. EJ had thought he was protecting his son, but now realized Johnny didn’t shoot him. They shared an emotional moment and made peace but the question kept hanging; who really shot EJ?

Rafe uncovers more suspects in EJ’s shooting

At the station on Days of Our Lives, Rafe told Jada that Gabi was at the DiMera estate and heard Johnny arguing with EJ. He also said Ava was there but left before the shooting. Jada was upset he hadn’t told her sooner, but Rafe said he was trying to protect people close to him.

He asked Jada to stay fair, especially with Johnny. She agreed and called Belle to update her. With more suspects involved, the case was clearly far from over.

Cat answers Shane’s call and finds a new partner

While getting ready for her date with Chad, Cat got a sudden call from Shane Donovan, asking her to do a mission that night. When Chad arrived with flowers, Cat was happy but distracted. During dinner, she pretended to get bad news about Felicity and rushed out.

Instead of going to her daughter, she went to the park as Shane told her. There, she met her new partner Rafe Hernandez. It looked like a new team was forming, possibly connected to the EJ case.

A moment of peace shatters with Johnny’s arrest

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Xander brought flowers and apologized to Philip, but Philip didn’t trust him and reminded him he once tried to kill him. When Kayla came in and said Philip could go home the next day, they acted polite. After she left, Philip warned Xander he’d expose him if Titan failed.

Later, in the square, EJ and Johnny celebrated EJ’s board win and their renewed bond. But things quickly changed when Jada showed up with a cop and arrested Johnny for trying to kill EJ. Their happy moment ended in shock, leaving EJ stunned and Johnny in trouble.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

