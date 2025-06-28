What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (June 30, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, airing on June 30, 2025, viewers can expect plenty of drama, surprises, and secrets. Gabi and Arianna engage in a mother-daughter bonding session, and they are expected to share some special moments together.

In the meantime, EJ DiMera rushes to Johnny DiMera’s defense after Jada Hunter announces that he is under arrest for his father’s attempted murder. Johnny clears things up for EJ. Later, EJ will be relieved when Johnny insists that he was not behind the shooting.

Elsewhere, Marlena Evans and Roman Brady will become worried about Johnny's future. Chanel and Johnny will be starting to get their marriage back on track, but the news of his arrest will create chaos all over again. As a result, Roman and Marlena will grow anxious about Jada’s bold move to arrest him.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on June 30, 2025

Gabi and Ari share some special moments

In the episode of Days of Our Lives airing on June 30, 2025, Gabi Hernandez and Arianna will decide to put aside their issues for a change. They are expected to share a mother-daughter bonding session in this episode, where they will enjoy some special moments together.

EJ and Johnny struggle to deal with the latter's arrest

EJ DiMera will rush to Johnny DiMera’s defense when Jada Hunter announces that Johnny is under arrest for his father’s attempted murder. Meanwhile, Johnny tries to clear things up for EJ.

EJ will be relieved when Johnny insists that he was not behind the shooting and explains that he actually turned the gun over to his father that night. It is revealed that someone else got their hands on the weapon, fired a bullet, and then stashed it outside.

EJ and Rafe criticize Jada's arrest move

In the June 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ says he can't remember anything right now. However, he will assure Jada that Johnny did not pull the trigger and will fight for his son’s freedom.

EJ will express his true feelings and voice his criticism of Jada's arrest move. However, Jada will continue to assume that EJ is simply covering for his son. Spoilers suggest that Jada will stand by the arrest she made, but both EJ and Rafe will not like her move.

Rafe continues to push Jada to go easy on Johnny. He urges her to give Johnny the benefit of the doubt, reminding her that he trusted her when he delivered crucial information about Johnny’s argument with EJ. Since Rafe trusts Johnny’s side of the story, he will criticize Jada for summoning Johnny down to the station.

Other developments expected to unfold on Days of Our Lives

In the June 30, 2025, episode of the Peacock daytime drama, Chanel and Johnny will try to get their marriage back on track, but news of Johnny's arrest will once again throw their world into turmoil.

After Chanel learns that Johnny has been taken into police custody, she will start getting anxious. Spoilers reveal that Chanel will lash out at Paulina Price. It is expected that Chanel will ask Paulina to safeguard Johnny. However, she gets furious when Paulina makes it clear that there is nothing she can do.

Meanwhile, Marlena and Roman Brady will start worrying about Johnny's future. Since both of them previously tried to explain Johnny's side of the story, they will likely express their disappointment over Jada's arrest move.

Lastly, spoilers suggest that Johnny will embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name. However, he will need a lot of help from key figures in Salem to make it happen.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

