Who are Carrie Brady's parents on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Carrie Brady was a fictional character from the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, portrayed by actress Christie Clark. Carrie was introduced as the daughter of Roman Brady and Anna DiMera.

Carrie's father, Roman Brady, first appeared on Days of Our Lives to protect Marlena Evans from a serial killer. Roman's character was initially portrayed by Wayne Northrop and appeared for the first time on the show in 1981. Roman was a key figure in town and a member of the Brady clan, known for his rivalry with Stefani DiMera.

Carrie's mother, Anna Fredericks DiMera, first appeared on the daytime drama in 1982. Anna, portrayed by Leann Hunley, arrived in Salem, searching for Roman Brady, her husband, and the father of her daughter, Carrie Brady. For several years, Roman believed that Anna had been dead. However, in reality, she had been sold into white slavery.

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Carrie Brady's parents, Roman Brady and Anna DiMera

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Carrie was the daughter of Roman Brady and Anna DiMera. Her mother left Roman while she was pregnant with Carrie. It was revealed that Roman did not know his daughter existed until Anna returned with a four-year-old Carrie. Anna left her child with her father and Marlena Evans.

As a child, Carrie was kidnapped and held captive by Stefano DiMera, who had kidnapped several members of the Brady family. This was one of the reasons why Roman got involved in a rivalry with Roman Brady.

Roman Brady appeared for the first time on Days of Our Lives to protect Marlena from a dangerous serial killer. In 1983, Roman and Marlena got married. Later, in his narrative, Roman got involved in a storyline with Stefano DiMera. Stefano was a powerful and ruthless business tycoon from Europe who came to town to set up shop in Salem.

Roman, being the city's top cop, decided to go after him. Stefano ended up kidnapping Roman's daughter, Carrie, resulting in a rivalry between the two. Later, Stefano framed Roman for serial killings that were being committed by his nephew, Andre DiMera.

Anna DiMera first came to Salem in 1982, looking for her husband, Roman Brady, who believed she was dead. It was later revealed she had been sold into white slavery.

After divorcing Roman, Anna became Tony DiMera's secretary but secretly worked for Stefano DiMera. He paid her $1 million to get Roman fired from the ISA. To do this, Anna hypnotized her daughter, Carrie, and planted fake deposit slips in Roman's home. Roman was fired, but it was later proven he had been framed.

Exploring the cast behind Roman Brady and Anna DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Roman Brady's character was initially played by actor Wayne Northrop, who took over the role in 1981. He departed from Days of Our Lives in 1984, after which the late actor Drake Hogestyn briefly played Roman's character until 1991.

Northrop returned to the soap opera in 1991 but departed from the daytime drama once again in 1994. In 1997, actor Josh Taylor started playing the character as a recast of Roman Brady.

Actress Leann Hunley portrayed the character of Anna DiMera, Carrie Brady's mother, from 1982 to 1986 and again from 2007 to 2009. For her performance as Anna on Days of Our Lives, Hunley received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 1986.

Hunley returned to the show in 2010 and once again in 2017. After appearing on the show throughout 2018, Hunley made several appearances in 2019, when Anna left Salem and went to Europe with Tony.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

