Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Johnny accused, Philip haunted, and Kate vowing revenge on Xander

New alliances and enmities are coming up on Days of Our Lives in the week of June 23, 2025, after Philip wakes up. However, his mother does not agree with his version of events. Elsewhere, Johnny seems to be under scrutiny, thanks to Rachel's nightmare.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives saw John's emotional funeral followed by Bo's return to town. As all friends and family of John Black reunited in grief, Marlena found comfort among her loved ones. Meanwhile, after paying respect to the deceased agent and friend, Bo and Hope bid goodbye to their hometown to travel the world.

Elsewhere, Xander assaulted Philip into a coma, but was released on bail for lack of evidence. Later, Philip awoke when his culprit made another attempt to suffocate him to death. However, Philip refused to name his half-brother as the one who attacked him, surprising his mother.

Meanwhile, the long-running Peacock daily soap also saw Xander and Sarah's marriage breakdown over his temper issues. Elsewhere, Johnny and EJ continue to have relationship issues, while on the other hand, Chad and Cat start their new romantic journey.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny faces allegations

Johnny DiMera broke away from his father after learning about his conception. After his father's shootout, he could not handle the dilemma. After much thought and with a heavy heart, EJ set his son free of any familial compulsion, as seen on Thursday's episode, dated June 19, 2025. This caused Johnny to reconsider his stance against his father, worrying Chanel in the process.

Next episode, dated June 20, 2025, found little Rachel scream in her sleep forbidding someone from shooting "him". This caught Marlena's attention. The soap's spoilers suggest Rachel will name Johnny as the one who shot Uncle EJ.

While Johnny will deny the accusations when Marlena and Roman question him, Commissioner Jada will arrest him for the same. His father will try his best to cover up for him. Unfortunately, Johnny will end up having more evidence against him, adding to Rachel's witness.

Days of Our Lives: Philip handles a dilemma

Philip Kiriakis, threatened by Xander, kept the latter's name out of his assault charges. While no one believed him, he struck up a deal with Xander despite his recent trauma from his tormentor. The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Philip is still traumatised by the memories of being thrashed by his half-brother.

However, he will stand his ground about his statement to the police, to Belle and his mother, Kate. In return, Philip will ask for more than part ownership from his half-brother. What keeps his mouth shut will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

As for Xander, he will face custody-related issues with his wife. He will refuse to stay out of little Victoria's life. This may escalate into something ugly in the coming days.

Days of Our Lives: Kate makes a risky promise

While knowing who hurt her son, Kate was praying for Philip's safe awakening. She wanted him to accuse Xander Kiriakis so that he could be punished. As such, she was taken aback by her son's witness statement.

Since Philip refuses to budge from his version of the assault, Kate will be frustrated in the upcoming episodes. The spoilers hint at Kate's resolution to bring justice for her son, as she promises Roman the same. Kate will promise that she will work to see Xander behind bars, whatever that may take.

Other story arcs on Days of Our Lives involve Sophia, who will reach out to Melinda Trask for help, and Rafe, who will catch Cat off guard. Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to catch the latest on DOOL.

