Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Johnny arrested, EJ scrambling for answers, and Stephanie weighing a risky choice

Serious decisions stand pending on Days of Our Lives' upcoming storyline for the week of June 30, 2025. Since Rafe informed Jada about Johnny's presence at EJ's place right before the shootout, the Commissioner is taking Johnny into custody. After learning about his son's innocence, EJ is desperate to prove the same. Elsewhere, Stephanie has a lucrative offer that she must consider carefully.

The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Paul and Andrew tie the knot while Rachel revealed her secret memory to Marlena, who told Roman. However, the grandparents were assured that Johnny was innocent. Meanwhile, the Kiriakis brothers joined forces to take the hospital back despite their internal mistrust of each other.

On the other hand, Xander vowed to do anything to get Victoria back, while Sarah refused to do anything unlawful. Meanwhile, Cat reluctantly accepted Shane's assignment and learned that Rafe was her partner. However, she felt unhappy about needing to keep secrets from Chad.

Elsewhere, Stephanie allowed herself to be coaxed to publish her novel under a pseudonym. More turns and twists await Salem residents on the long-running Peacock soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny lands in police custody

Friday's episode, dated June 27, 2025, saw Rafe informing Jada about his sister's report. He also shared his own conversation with Johnny, offering to nab the real culprit if she worked with him. However, the soap's spoilers say that Jada will put Johnny under arrest in the coming week.

This will likely leave Rafe livid with his former partner. Meanwhile, Johnny DiMera will be out on bail. However, his wife will be alarmed about Johnny's future. Chanel may reach out to her mother, asking the latter to use her powers. Mayor Paulina may have a conversation with DA Belle Black later in the week.

Days of Our Lives: EJ resolves to pull out all the stops to save his son

EJ believed Johnny to be his shooter, due to the memory card recording till recently. However, after learning that his son was innocent, the father-son duo reconciled. After Johnny's arrest, EJ will be desperate to help his son.

The upcoming episodes will see the father making strategies to keep Johnny out of prison. As such, when Johnny asks his father whether he may do anything unexpected, EJ admits having some plans in his corner. He will assure his son that he will look out for him.

On the other hand, spoilers suggest that Chanel will corner EJ, which the harried father may brush off. Meanwhile, some unknown person may drop the memory card at Belle's, pulling her into this situation.

Days of Our Lives: Stephanie must make a decision

Stephanie's novel, One Stormy Night, has been making the rounds at the hospital and has been read by most of the staff, including her mother, Kayla. So far, no one except Alex and Jada knows that Stephanie is the writer of the manuscript.

On Jada and Alex's push, she has agreed to have the story published under a pseudonym. Meanwhile, Kate has accepted the job at Titan Publishing. The soap's spoilers suggest that Stephanie may inadvertently drop a reference that makes Kate wonder whether the former is the writer of the novel.

Alex may cover for her, explaining that he gave her the manuscript to read. However, Stephanie's involvement with the book will likely blow up her reputation later in the soap's storyline. As such, when Alex offers her options, she must weigh the consequences before making her decision.

The other significant story arc revolves around Sophia's baby in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the latest happenings in town as EJ plans to fight Johnny's case in his special way.

