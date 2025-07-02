Days of Our Lives spoiler video sneak peek: Javi finds Sophia’s baby, Horton family opens a free clinic and courtroom drama heats up Salem

A new Days of Our Lives preview teases major twists ahead in Salem, including a missing baby, a trial, company drama, family tensions, and the return of someone thought to be dead. The trailer hints at secrets, legal issues, and changing alliances.

This week’s main storyline focuses on Sophia, who gives birth and tells Tate that the baby was taken by the adoptive parents right after. But things get suspicious when Javi shows up at the hospital with a newborn he found at a fire station. Kayla gets involved, and questions arise about whether the baby is really Sophia’s—and if she’s hiding something.

Days of Our Lives: Javi’s discovery & Johnny’s trial

In the preview, Sophia gives birth and keeps the baby hidden. Later, she informs Tate that the adoptive parents were present and took the baby home right after birth. Around the same time, Javi finds a baby left in the fire station’s haven box and brings the infant to the hospital. He shared with Kayla that the baby was left anonymously. The timing of these events raises the possibility that the baby may be Sophia and Tate’s.

In Days of Our Lives, Johnny is arrested and put on trial for the attempted murder of his father, EJ. During the trial, Paulina testifies that Johnny said EJ “got what he deserved.” Belle is shown actively questioning witnesses, and EJ challenges her involvement in the case, citing a potential conflict of interest. Rachel gives her testimony and later expresses fear that her statement may affect the outcome.

During proceedings, Marlena collapses in the courtroom. Belle is later shown questioning Marlena about whether she knows more about the case, but no confirmation is provided.

Corporate conflicts and internal investigations

Power struggles intensify between the Kiriakis and DiMera families as control over their respective companies becomes more contested. Xander and Philip clash over leadership roles, and Brady voices his dissatisfaction with the ongoing power battles. Meanwhile, Stephanie confronts Steve, suspecting him of launching a covert investigation.

At the same time, EJ brings Gwen into the mix, tasking her with uncovering information about a business adversary. Alex raises concerns about potential risks related to recent filings. Maggie states her intent to protect Victor’s legacy. Gabi joins forces with Tony to reclaim Gabi Chic from the Kiriakises.

The Horton family gathers to open the Tom Horton Free Clinic. Jennifer speaks at the event, noting that the clinic will continue her grandfather’s mission of serving the community. The opening brings back former characters, including Mike Horton and Will Horton. Julie reassures Maggie about the enduring importance of family connections.

Escalating conflicts in Days of Our Lives & Marlena’s dream

Ari is reported missing, and Gabi states she has been kidnapped. A masked person is seen confining Ari and Holly in a locked room. Tate looks for answers and confronts Doug III, leading to a physical altercation. Sophia’s jealousy over Tate and Holly results in new plans to separate them. Sarah witnesses Gabi kissing Xander and later kisses Brady. Chad and Cat are also shown sharing a kiss.

Following her courtroom collapse, Marlena tells others she dreamed of being the “Queen of the Night,” a phrase associated with past events in Salem. Rafe refers to Stefano DiMera as “The Phoenix.” Shane Donovan contacts Cat, indicating a need for her return to the agency. At the DiMera mansion, Anna dismisses the idea that Stefano is still alive, but Tony is later seen speaking in a scene involving a cryogenic tube, saying, “It’s almost time, Father.”

The upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives include developments involving a missing infant, legal proceedings, business rivalries, kidnappings, and references to past characters. The storylines will continue to affect relationships and alliances throughout Salem.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

