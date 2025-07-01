“She’s all alone” — Days of Our Lives star Rachel Boyd breaks down the Sophia’s emotional labor scene and what inspired it

Rachel Boyd told Soaps.com in an exclusive preview published on June 30, 2025, of what would seem to be a character-defining moment for her Days of Our Lives character, Sophia. With Sophia going into labor on the July 2 episode of Days of Our Lives, Boyd shared how the weight of the moment impacted her portrayal.

Rather than the warm, supportive scenario often depicted in the media, Sophia is going to have a somewhat solitary moment.

“She’s all alone, not just specifically in that moment but kind of at this pivotal time in her life in general,” said Rachel Boyd

The actress noted that her character doesn't have a partner with her, there is no family to offer comfort, and there is very little emotional scaffolding. The loneliness and vulnerability, as Boyd pointed out, reflected Sophia's broader issues.

This was not simply a young woman giving birth. Instead, it was a confrontation of personal power, identity, and the fear of losing control over her future. For Boyd, the challenge was about portraying her character in the scene more than physical pain. She had to embody the emotional shift a person must undergo when they bring someone into this world under such chaotic circumstances.

Sophia is facing birth alone and under pressure on Days of Our Lives

Speaking to Soaps.com, Boyd conceded that she had concerns about the emotional complexity of the scene. While she could learn about the physical aspects through video and vlogs, the psychological shift to motherhood felt like an abstract notion until she found a scene in the 2013 movie Philomena that resonated with her.

“I was very fearful of the character giving birth,” she said.

Boyd said that a line from the show deeply affected her. The scene referred to is when Dench’s character comes to know that her son, whom she was forced to abandon, is dead. However, a person who knew her son says:

"You know, he had a really strong handshake."

It articulated how even a detail as small as a fleeting one could generate a strong emotional coupling between the mother and child. Boyd said that recognizing the depth of Judi Dench's performance helped her get to the emotional register she needed.

The notion that love, pride, and grief can all emerge from a singular, benign detail helped Boyd remain grounded with her performance. She took that feeling into the first scene, in which Sophia held her baby.

That symbolic thread, the imagined future of her child, allowed her to connect to Sophia's instinctual response to protect and love before the 'real' challenges begin.

What’s next for Sophia on Days of Our Lives?

Sophia's journey doesn't stop at birth; in fact, it may just be starting. As Boyd explains, the events that take place at this moment will mark a significant change in her journey as her character experiences a new awakening that drives a fierce sense of self-preservation and autonomy.

"The character will be changed forever on the other side. She can never be the same again after this experience,” Boyd added.

Viewers of Days of Our Lives have just started seeing this side of Sophia emerge. The most significant danger may not be physical, but personal. The potential for someone, specifically, Tate, the baby's father, to make decisions for Sophia is ever looming.

Now that Tate appears to be considering whether relinquishing their child is the right choice, Sophia may have a more significant fight ahead for her control over what happens to her future.

In the weeks to come, Sophia will be managing herself while trying to get her bearings with new motherhood and the emotional aftermath of what has been a traumatic birth experience.

And Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see a more grounded, more empowered version of the character when the series picks back up.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

