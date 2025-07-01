What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 2, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 2, 2025, Sophia Choi will make a heartbreaking decision to give up her newborn baby in a Safe Haven box without telling anyone. At the same time, other characters will face surprising reunions and honest conversations with loved ones.

Sophia’s choice will lead to a series of events, starting with Javi Hernandez discovering the baby at the fire station. Elsewhere, Sarah will open up to Maggie about her feelings, and Julie will move one step closer to finding out the truth about a mysterious necklace. With emotions and secrets coming to light, this episode is full of twists and important moments.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 2, 2025

Sophia gives birth and makes a secret drop-off

Sophia on Days of Our Lives starts to panic when her water breaks and she ends up giving birth at home. Worried about being judged by Amy and scared that Tate will get too attached to the baby, she decides to leave her baby boy in a Safe Haven box at the fire station without telling anyone.

Even though it’s a painful choice, Sophia thinks it’s the best way to avoid trouble. She then cleans up all the signs of the birth at home and gets ready to tell a fake story to keep her secret safe.

Javi discovers the baby and jumps into action

While working at the fire station on Days of Our Lives, firefighter EMT Javi Hernandez hears a baby crying from the Safe Haven box. He’s shocked to find a newborn wrapped up and left inside. Javi quickly takes the baby to the hospital to make sure he’s safe and healthy.

Since no one knows who left the baby or why, Javi tells Leo Stark what happened. For now, the two of them will help care for the baby until social services steps in. Everyone in Salem will be talking about the mystery, not knowing that Sophia is the one who left the baby.

Sophia plans to deceive Tate with Melinda’s help

Even though Sophia has already given up her baby, she isn’t done yet. In the next couple of episodes, she’ll ask Melinda Trask to help her make up a fake story. Sophia will lie and say the baby was a girl and that she’s already been adopted. Since she knows Tate wants to raise his son, Sophia thinks this lie will protect him from getting hurt. But if the truth comes out, it could lead to even more heartbreak.

Julie inches closer to the necklace mystery

Julie Williams is still trying to find a mysterious necklace that might be linked to her family’s history or to some bigger secret in Salem. On Wednesday, she’ll get new information from Steve Johnson, who could help her put some pieces together.

Maggie encourages Sarah to open up

Sarah Horton Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives has been keeping her feelings to herself, especially when it comes to her complicated emotions about Xander. On July 2, Maggie Kiriakis encourages her to talk about what’s on her mind. Sarah finally shares her feelings of confusion, guilt, and hope, and she’s thankful to have Maggie there to listen and support her.

Holly and Tate grow closer again

Holly Jonas will have some moments with Sarah and Maggie, but soon her focus shifts to her phone. She might get a message from Tate or send one to him. Either way, the two are on their way to reconnecting as a couple.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

