What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 3, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 3, 2025, is full of drama and surprises. Emotions run high in Salem as Maggie Kiriakis confronts Xander for hurting Sarah, and Brady Black gives Sarah some honest advice about her future. Meanwhile, a big baby secret causes problems for Tate Black.

Sophia Choi on Days of Our Lives, with help from Melinda Trask, tells a lie that completely fools Tate. She pretends she gave her baby up for adoption to cover up the truth about what really happened. But the baby is actually staying with Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark, who are already growing attached to him.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 3, 2025

Maggie explodes at Xander over Sarah’s heartache

Things are getting more intense in the Kiriakis family on Days of Our Lives, as Maggie finds out about the emotional struggle between Xander and Sarah. Sarah is still confused about her feelings and isn’t sure if she should go through with the divorce. Maggie, who wants to protect her daughter and baby Victoria, gets angry with Xander and tells him to start acting more responsibly for their child’s sake.

Brady offers Sarah some much-needed perspective

Sarah is still heartbroken and confused about what to do next. She talks to Brady Black to get some advice. Brady has been in a difficult relationship with Kristen DiMera before, so he knows how painful and complicated things can get.

He warns Sarah not to repeat the same mistakes with Xander. Even though Sarah isn’t sure if she wants a divorce, Brady encourages her to think carefully about her future. He reminds her that making the right choice is important not just for her own happiness, but also for baby Victoria’s well-being.

Melinda aids Sophia in deceiving Tate

Tate on Days of Our Lives is finally feeling more emotionally stable now that he’s back together with Holly Jonas. But just as things start to get better, Sophia shows up with shocking news. With help from Melinda, Sophia makes up a story that she had a baby girl and gave her to adoptive parents right away. Melinda even creates fake legal papers to make the adoption seem real.

Tate falls for Sophia’s lie

Tate is still feeling guilty and emotional, so he believes Sophia’s story. Even though he’s shocked at first, he feels relieved knowing the baby is safe and cared for. But what Tate doesn’t know is that Sophia actually had a baby boy. The baby is now living with Javi and Leo at the Hernandez house and when the truth comes out, it could cause major drama.

Leo and Javi step up as unexpected caregivers

As Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives adjust to life with the newborn, they start forming a strong emotional bond with the baby. Their moments together are full of warmth and love, standing out from all the lies happening around them. However, since the truth is still being kept secret and time is running out as Salem could soon face a major custody battle that might reveal everything.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

