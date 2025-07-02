What role does Peyton Meyer play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored 

Actor Peyton Meyer joined the cast, crew, and production of Days of Our Lives in 2024 and debuted in December. He was introduced as Doug Williams III, the grandson of the late Doug Williams. The actor had spoken with TV Insider in November 2024, and had spoken about his acting journey and how he had taken a break for a couple of years before landing the gig in Los Angeles.

In November 2024, Doug Williams I was shown passing away peacefully in his sleep, and his wife, Julie Williams, went over to his grave to pay respects to her partner. At the graveyard, she met a young man who looked very similar to Doug and turned out to be Julie and his grandson, who had come back to Salem after all these years during the December storylines of the soap opera.

Details and history of Peyton Meyer's character of Doug Williams III on Days of Our Lives

Actor Peyton Meyer's role on Days of Our Lives as Doug Williams III debuted on December 3, 2024. The plot points revealed his detailed background, and viewers found out that he was born with the name Douglas LeClaire and later changed it to Doug. The show revealed that his grandparents were Doug Williams I and Rebecca North.

Before Doug came to Salem, he had been in and out of trouble quite a few times and had also gone to prison and shared a cell with a man called Bill. Doug first came to town following the death of his grandfather, and while all the residents of Salem had gone to pay their respects at the memorial, he had sneaked into the Horton mansion and stolen Alice Horton's precious necklace.

At his grandfather's graveyard, Doug had gone to pay his respects and ran into Julie Williams there. After introducing himself on Days Of Our Lives, he and Julie spoke about how the two of them were family to each other, and Julie offered him to stay with her.

One of the major storylines involving Peyton Meyer's character of Doug Williams III unfolded when Doug met his aunt Hope, and she grew suspicious of him and asked Jennifer Horton to keep an eye out for him. Soon after that incident, Doug met with Leo Stark at the town square and asked him to sell off the necklace that he had stolen from Alice Horton.

On Days of Our Lives, Doug spent Christmas with the members of the Horton family, and that was where he met his love interest, Holly Jonas. Soon, the two of them hit it off, and Holly offered to go to a concert with Doug and also opened up to him about how she had recently broken up with her former boyfriend, Tate Black, after finding out that he had gotten his ex-girlfriend, Sophie, pregnant.

Recently, storylines involving Doug Williams III showed how he opened up to Holly about how he had stolen the necklace from Alice Horton. The July 2, 2025, episode of the show revealed how Julie had gotten word from the residents of the town that her necklace had been found, which greatly threatened Doug.

Fans and viewers of Days of Our Lives can watch and stream episodes of the show on Peacock.

