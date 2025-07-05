Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Gwen’s shocking return, DiMera power plays, and fireworks in love and lies

The atmosphere is slated to change on Days of Our Lives as the calm before the storm hints at bigger problems to land on residents. As a precursor to the storm, Gwen will return to Salem to torment the people. On the other hand, the DiMeras are gearing up for a fight as Tony drives EJ against the Kiriakis brothers. On the other hand, Marlena suppresses health problems.

Ad

The past week on Days of Our Lives saw Johnny arrested and released on bail. While Chanel paid his bail, EJ appointed himself attorney. While EJ vowed to fight for his son, his friction with his sister, Kristen, and his daughter-in-law, Chanel, continued. Elsewhere, the memory card landed in DA Belle's possession.

Meanwhile, Sophia gave birth to her baby in secret. She then deposited the baby at the fire station. After Javi saved the baby, he was allotted temporary care for it. He, Leo, and Gabi tended to the newborn. On the other hand, Sophia met Melinda and asked for help.

Ad

Trending

On Brady's advice, Sarah realized that her daughter's needs come first. As such, her friction with Xander cooled a little. Johnny's court hearing will likely run parallel to the upcoming DiMera-Titan war on the long-running Peacock daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Gwen returns to her hometown

Ad

Gwen Rizczech left Salem years ago after her marriage to Dmitri Von Leuschner and after his arrest. Her volatile past in town involved her friendships with Leo and Chad and her affair with Xander.

The soap's spoilers tease her arrival in the coming week of July 7, 2025. As Chad brings her into Julie's room, the senior Horton is likely to be stunned by her unexpected arrival. With Gwen back as a wealthy woman, she may flaunt her riches while interfering with others' affairs.

Ad

The promo video also teases Gwen kissing Xander, her old flame. Unfortunately, Sarah will witness the incident. In response, she will kiss Brady to the horror of her estranged husband.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives sneak peek for the upcoming month (July 2025): Here’s what to expect

Days of Our Lives: DiMera brothers get ready to take back their due

DOOL fans know that when EJ DiMera landed in a coma after getting shot, the Kiriakis brothers moved to take over DiMera Enterprises. As such, the family company legally changed hands by the time EJ woke up. Both Kristen and Gabi were helpless in the situation.

Ad

Ad

However, Tony DiMera is back in town and wants his family company back. With Chad keeping busy with his publication firm and EJ fighting for his son's freedom, the elder brother may find himself strategizing the fight alone.

However, EJ has offered Johnny as the Titan mole. Johnny will likely feel obligated to help his father out of gratitude. Despite his honesty, he may agree to pass on inside information on Titan to his family.

Ad

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 4 to July 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Days of Our Lives: Romances come in various shapes in town

Salem will see love and intimacy between known and unexpected couples in the coming weeks. While Alex will please his lady love, Tate and Holly will navigate their old romance back to each other. Chanel will also seal her love for her husband with a cozy session. Moreover, Doug III will get another chance to have intimacy with Arianna before leaving.

Ad

Ad

As mentioned before, Gwen's kiss on Xander will provoke his wife. As such, Sarah and Brady's kiss may lead to a new romance or may fizzle out after Xander returns to his family.

Also Read: I absolutely hate how Xander and Sarah’s custody war on Days of Our Lives—is pulling her further from the daughter she once raised

Days of Our Lives: Marlena and Tesoro need medical attention

While Marlena Evans's blood work results were normal, her dizzy spells have continued. This will leave Belle wondering about hidden problems. As such, the daughter will insist on more tests. The soap's spoilers hint that Marlena will lose consciousness on the road. As such, she will need hospitalization. This may reveal the underlying cause of Marlena's health issues.

Ad

Elsewhere, Javi and Leo named the newly-found baby Tesoro. As baby Tesoro keeps crying, all the adults will wonder whether there could be a medical cause behind the child's discomfort. At the same time, Leo Stark may worry that the child could be picking up his negative vibes. As such, he may open up to Javi about his childhood trauma.

Also Read: Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from July 7 to 11, 2025

Ad

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives as new revelations and romances are uncovered in the coming week of July 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More