Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from July 7 to 11, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from July 7 to 11, 2025, will be full of drama, surprises, and secrets. Sophia is feeling guilty about what she has done, while Sarah and Xander keep drifting further apart. Belle is getting closer to finding out what EJ is really up to, and Leo shares a secret that could change things.

At the same time, Gwen’s return to town causes trouble, and Johnny feels the pressure as his legal problems grow. Marlena’s health has her family worried, and Chanel finds herself stuck between telling the truth and protecting someone she loves. With romance, mystery, and revelations, Salem is in for a wild week.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from July 7 to 11, 2025

Monday, July 7: Regret and rising tensions

In the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Sophia feels guilty about the choices she made and wonders if she can make things right. Sarah and Xander argue again, showing their relationship is getting worse. Tate and Holly are excited about their upcoming trip. Meanwhile, Chad and Cat grow closer, and she starts thinking about opening up about her past.

Tuesday, July 8: Returns and revelations

Gwen comes back to Salem unexpectedly, shaking things up for the people she left behind. Julie and Chad discover something surprising. Leo realizes that taking care of a baby is harder than he thought. Rafe catches Ari doing something she shouldn't, and Alex and Stephanie share a steamy moment inspired by her book.

Wednesday, July 9: Past shadows and present doubts

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Doug seems distant from Ari, hinting that something is bothering him. Belle is more and more worried about Marlena’s health and thinks something serious might be wrong. Javi looks into Leo’s past and finds more than he expected. And when Xander reconnects with Gwen, it could ruin any chance he had of fixing things with Sarah.

Thursday, July 10: Support and suspicion

As things get more stressful, Johnny leans on Chanel for comfort and support. Tony gives EJ a serious warning and now it’s up to EJ to decide if he’ll listen before things get worse. Jada and Belle make a surprising discovery that could change everything that’s been going on.

Meanwhile, a creepy Halloween preview gives Salem a scare, and tensions rise when Xander and Philip face off in what could become a dangerous fight.

Friday, July 11: Manipulations and mysteries

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, Belle starts to wonder if EJ is trying to trick her, especially as he tries to control the situation. Jada questions Chanel, which may lead to new information about EJ’s shooting coming to light. Maggie and Xander argue once again, and Sarah puts pressure on Philip to finally tell her the truth about what really happened the night he was attacked.

With secrets being revealed, fights breaking out, and new twists around every corner, Days of Our Lives promises a week full of excitement. As relationships are tested and truths come to the surface, Salem will be anything but calm.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

