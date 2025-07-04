Who plays Tate Black on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Tate Donovan Black, the son of Brady Black and Theresa Donovan, has been a regular on Days of Our Lives. Initially introduced as an infant in a dramatic kidnapping and surrogacy plot, the character has evolved into a multi-dimensional young man dealing with love, mistakes, and family expectations in Salem.

As of 2024, the character is played by Leo Howard, who took over from Jamie Martin Mann. Mann had portrayed Tate since September 2023 but departed the role to pursue full-time studies at the University of Michigan. With Howard stepping in, the character gets a fresh start, offering viewers deeper insight into Tate's story.

Tate Black's journey on Days of Our Lives

Tate was first introduced on television in March 2015, with his name and parentage revealed in April 2015. The storyline began with Theresa Donovan discovering she was pregnant with Brady Black's baby. However, Kristen DiMera devised a complex scheme, stealing the embryo to conceive the child herself. After giving birth in Italy and naming the baby Christopher, Kristen was eventually found, and the baby was returned to Brady and Theresa.

They renamed him Tate Donovan Black. From 2015 to 2018, the role was portrayed by several sets of twin child actors, including:

Peter and Thomas (2015–2016)

Matthew and Nathan Scott (2016)

Jacob and Wyatt Walker (2016–2017)

Colin and Kyle Schroeder (2018)

During this period, Tate was mostly a background figure in the adult plotlines, but he remained central to Brady and Theresa's emotional journey.

Jamie Martin Mann's portrayal (2023–2024)

Tate returned in September 2023, now a teenager played by Jamie Martin Mann. He came back to Salem after being kicked out of boarding school for a prank and was directed to work at the Brady Pub. There, he met Holly Jonas, and their friendship became a messy romantic relationship.

Mann's acting provided emotional depth to the character, particularly when Tate got into legal trouble after being unfairly accused of Holly's drug overdose. His story touched on redemption, complicated parental relationships, and having a first love. Mann received positive reviews from viewers but left the show in early April 2024 to study higher musical theater at the University of Michigan.

Leo Howard joins as Tate (2024–Present)

Leo Howard debuted as Tate Black in April 2024. While this is his first role on a daytime soap, Howard has some history with TV. He began acting at age seven on Monk, later guest-starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and played young Conan in Conan the Barbarian (2011).

His big break came with the Disney XD television series Kickin' It, where he starred as martial artist Jack Brewer and even directed an episode at age 16. He won a Guinness World Record as the youngest director of a television series.

Tate's continued narrative on Days of Our Lives explores what it means to be in love with Holly, as well as working through the consequences of a drunken encounter with Sophia Choi, who subsequently becomes pregnant. Howard truly adds an adult level of depth and feeling to Tate, implying that this character will continue to evolve.

What's ahead for Tate Black on Days of Our Lives

Tate Black has come a long way from being a kidnapped infant to becoming a fully developed character with a rich emotional life on Days of Our Lives. From a series of child actors to Jamie Martin Mann's standout teen performance and now Leo Howard's latest portrayal, each actor has put their own spin on Tate's personality and on-screen presence.

Fans can look forward to more intricate emotional storytelling, fiery romance, and Tate's path of discovery as he blazes his trail in Salem. Whether he is repairing relationships or struggling with his past, Tate Black is a force to be reckoned with on Days of Our Lives.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

