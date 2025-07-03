What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 4, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 4, 2025, drama is unfolding in Salem as several characters face tough situations. EJ DiMera is secretly working on a plan to help Johnny, while Belle Black gets a mysterious package that can change everything in the courtroom.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kate starts to think Stephanie may be the secret writer of One Stormy Night, which leads to a heated moment. Kristen and Brady turn to Marlena for advice as they worry about Rachel having to testify. Chanel also shares her concerns with Abe about EJ defending Johnny. This episode is expected to be full of legal drama, family tension, and shocking secrets.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 4, 2025

EJ schemes to save Johnny from legal ruin

Johnny DiMera on Days of Our Lives is out on bail, but his legal troubles aren’t over. EJ tells Johnny he has a plan to fix everything, even if it means bending the rules. Johnny, however, is unsure if he can trust his dad and worries that EJ may be making things worse with his secretive actions.

Ad

Belle vows to Paulina and receives a critical clue

Belle on Days of Our Lives tells Paulina she’s fully committed to prosecuting Johnny, even though it’s a tricky situation with so many personal ties. Things get more intense when Belle receives a mysterious envelope.

It may contain a memory card connected to the night EJ was shot. This clue can help the case, but it also raises questions about EJ’s plans and whether they’re about to go wrong.

Ad

Ad

Kristen and Brady seek Marlena’s advice on Rachel

With Rachel now involved in Johnny’s legal drama, Kristen and Brady are feeling the pressure. They’re worried about how the trial can affect Rachel emotionally, especially since she may have to testify. In Friday’s episode, the two meet with Marlena to get advice on how to support Rachel and protect her mental health during this stressful time.

Stephanie faces scrutiny as Kate investigates the mystery novel

Ad

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie and Alex have a conversation that doesn’t go unnoticed. Kate happens to overhear just enough to raise her suspicions and starts to put the pieces together.

She thinks Stephanie may be the one who wrote the novel One Stormy Night. Kate confronts her with this theory, leading to a tense moment. Stephanie may think about telling the truth, but Alex can jump in to distract Kate and help keep the secret safe.

Ad

Ad

Chanel confides in Abe about EJ representing Johnny

Chanel is feeling conflicted as she deals with her loyalty to Johnny and her concerns about his legal case. During a conversation with Abe, she opens up about how uneasy she feels with EJ acting as Johnny’s lawyer.

Johnny’s future is at stake, and Chanel isn’t sure if things will be fair with EJ in charge of the defense. Her worries show just how complicated things have become, both legally and emotionally, for everyone involved.

Ad

With secrets coming to light, new alliances forming, and important evidence appearing, the Days of Our Lives episode is set to make the courtroom drama even more intense.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More