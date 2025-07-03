Days of Our Lives recap (July 3, 2025): Melinda and Sophia try to hatch out a plan while Maggie gives Xander a piece of her mind

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on July 3, 2025, things got dramatic for the residents of Salem City. Melinda Trask tried her best to help Sophia Choi, who had recently given birth to her and Tate Black's child. Meanwhile, Tate Black and Holly Jonas rekindled their former relationship.

In addition to these developments, Maggie Horton had some harsh words for Xander Kiriakis while Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark spent time trying to soothe Sophia's baby, whom Javi had brought home after finding him abandoned at the fire department.

Everything that happened on the July 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

On the July 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, Sarah Horton Kiriakis sipped on coffee at the Brady Pub when Rachel Black entered and ran to her, accompanied by Brady Black. Rachel asked Sarah about Xander Kiriakis' whereabouts, but Sarah dodged the questions tactfully and said that he was busy before changing the subject.

With a promise of secrecy, Brady told Sarah that Rachel had overheard Johnny DiMera threatening his father, EJ DiMera. Sarah was horrified. Sarah reconsidered the decision that she had made for Victoria regarding Xander, but Brady assured her that Xander would never do anything to hurt his daughter.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Xander went over to the Kiriakis mansion along with a stuffed dog toy for Victoria Kiriakis, but Maggie Horton stopped him and said that his daughter was scared of dogs. Xander asked to meet with Victoria, but Maggie said that she was sleeping and did not need to be awoken.

Xander tried to give Maggie a hard time, accusing her of turning her back on Titan and Victor Kiriakis' legacy in regard to the hospital vote, but Maggie seemed to be adamant and stood by her decision. Maggie added that she had voted in favor of Xander and said that she hated his actions, but not him as a person. Soon, Victoria woke up, and Xander went to meet her.

Elsewhere, on Days of Our Lives, Tate Black went over to the town square to meet with Holly Jonas and asked her out on an impromptu date. Holly appeared to be upset to share with Tate that she would soon be leaving for Paris for her university course.

The newly reconciled couple tried to plan out a future date, but Holly had plans to go to the Senior Lake Week with Ari, and Tate said he would not be able to go along since Sophia Choi could go into labor at any moment. Tate later decided that since first births could take a long while, he would keep his phone with him and go out of town with Holly.

Sophia went to the park in Salem and met Melinda Trask. Sophia shared how she had delivered the baby herself in her room after watching a YouTube video. Melinda seemed to be both horrified and impressed, and asked whether Sophia was sure about leaving the baby at the fire station. Sophia answered in the affirmative. Later, she was seen donning a pregnancy pad.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Javi Hernandez and Leo Stark spent some time with Sophia's baby, who they didn't know was Sophia's baby, and ended up naming him Tesoro, which meant "treasure" in Spanish. Javi even said that he was willing to foster Tesoro if Social Services couldn't provide a suitable home for the baby in a timely manner. Leo seemed surprised but also proud.

Elsewhere, on Days of Our Lives, Sarah and Xander ran into each other, where she seemed happy about Xander's visit to Victoria. They agreed that their daughter's happiness was of the utmost importance. Holly returned home and told Maggie that she and Tate had reconciled and tried preparing herself for all the chaos that would ensue with Sophia giving birth.

Tate confessed to Brady that he had mixed feelings about the baby being born. He also admitted that he felt guilty about his and Holly's reconciliation happening during such a time.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

