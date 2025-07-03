Why are there speculations about Stefano DiMera returning to Salem on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Days of Our Lives' summer preview has potential clues toward a beloved character returning, and that character is the late Joseph Mascolo's legendary character, Stefano DiMera. In the summer 2025 preview of Days of Our Lives, Rafe Hernandez uses one of Stefano's iconic nicknames, "The Phoenix", possibly indicating a return for the character in some form.

Ad

Stefano was last visible in 2020, through story devices that involved moving his consciousness into other characters, but the current teaser appears to communicate a different method. With mentions of Stefano's awakening and the long-term impact of his actions continuing to influence ongoing storylines, fans are wondering if the character will be brought back into contemporary storylines.

Background on Stefano DiMera on Days of Our Lives

Ad

Trending

Stefano DiMera first appeared on Days of Our Lives in 1982 and went on to become a central figure in the series for many years. Typically cast as a cunning and clever villain, he developed a reputation for regularly returning from fake death, gaining the nickname "The Phoenix." His character was instrumental in determining the DiMera family's presence in Salem, holding sway over many characters and storylines.

Joseph Mascolo played Stefano DiMera until he died in 2016. That same year, the character was killed off the show after being shot by Hope Brady. In 2020, Days of Our Lives brought Stefano back by having his "essence" transferred into Steve Johnson's body. The storyline ended with Steve regaining control, and the Stefano plot was wrapped up again.

Ad

Days of Our Lives teaser fuels new rumors

The preview for summer released by the series included a quick but significant mention of Stefano. In the preview, Rafe says, "There's a reason he's known as The Phoenix," with an implication that Stefano is rising from his slumber. The absence of further explanation has spawned a great deal of speculation about the possibility of the character's return and how it would be handled within the current framework of the series.

Ad

Since Steve Johnson is no longer tied into the Stefano plot, and no other characters are presently under his control, it is uncertain how the show could use a return. The preview seems to indicate a more straightforward return of the character, but no official word has been released.

Stefano's possibilities for coming back on Days of Our Lives

Fans are speculating about what the show might do with Stefano DiMera. One option is recasting him with a new actor, though that would be a big move. Another idea is introducing a new character connected to him, like a secret heir or clone.

Ad

The show could also bring Stefano back in a limited way using old footage, voice-overs, or special effects. It's also possible that the mention of Stefano is just a teaser to build interest without actually bringing him back.

Bringing back Stefano DiMera raises a few challenges at the creative end. The character has been assumed dead and brought back more than once, which could put some constraints on the possible directions for a plausible return. Also, recasting Joseph Mascolo, whose interpretation defined the character for over three decades, might be greeted with mixed emotions by the audience.

Ad

Potential impact of Stefano's return

Ad

If Stefano does come back in whatever capacity, the return could impact a number of ongoing storylines. His return could bring new conflict, revisit old histories that were left hanging, or change dynamics within the DiMera family. Either short- or long-term, the return could be used as a plot catalyst, depending on how it is implemented.

At this time, Days of Our Lives has not yet confirmed that Stefano DiMera will be returning to the canvas. However, the summer preview for the show has sparked even more buzz, partly because there is a long-standing history of characters like Stefano coming back after they were seemingly gone. Whether that nod can play into a larger story or simply exists as a quick wink to the past, there is no denying that Stefano is still being considered, both in terms of story and the audience.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More