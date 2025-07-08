Days of Our Lives recap (July 8, 2025): Gwen flaunts stolen necklace while Leo panics over Tesoro

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, aired on July 8, 2025, Alex and Stephanie shared a sweet moment in the park and said, “I love you.” Leo rushed baby Tesoro to the hospital after a health scare. Gwen returned to town, causing a stir with a stolen family necklace.

Rafe and Gabi were worried about Ari’s strange behavior and her connection to Doug. As the mystery deepened, someone dangerous watched Ari from the shadows, adding tension to the story.

Julie was angry when Gwen refused to return Alice Horton’s necklace. Their fight brought up old grudges, hinting that more trouble was on the way. With so much happening, Salem stayed as dramatic as ever.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Leo’s panic over baby Tesoro

At the Hernandez house on Days of Our Lives, Leo couldn’t calm baby Tesoro, who kept crying. Gabi and Ari didn’t think it was serious, but Leo was worried and took the baby to the hospital. Gabi thought he overreacted but admitted it showed how much Leo cared.

At the hospital, Kayla said Tesoro just had a small tummy issue and suggested a special formula. Leo felt relieved and joked about the baby’s fancy taste. Kayla was surprised by how caring he was. They also talked about hospital budget cuts and EJ DiMera’s poor management.

Javi came by and was glad Tesoro was okay. Leo said he would buy the formula. Later, in the town square, Javi praised Leo’s efforts right before Gwen suddenly showed up.

Gwen stirs chaos with a stolen heirloom

Gwen showed up at the Horton house on Days of Our Lives, wearing Alice Horton’s necklace. Julie and Chad were shocked. Gwen said she bought it with Dimitri’s money but refused to give it back. Chad said she knew it was stolen, and Gwen admitted she wanted revenge.

Julie offered to buy it, but Gwen said no. Chad called her petty, and Julie said she’d find a way to get it back. The necklace meant a lot to Julie as she had thought it was a final gift from Doug. After Gwen left, Julie and Chad talked quietly. Julie wasn’t sure if getting the necklace back would help, but she needed that closure.

Ari’s dangerous secret and Rafe’s warnings

Back at the Hernandez house, Rafe noticed Ari acting strangely. She said she had no plans or love interests, but Gabi mentioned Doug. Gabi and Rafe warned her about Doug’s shady past, but Ari said she could handle it.

Later, outside the pub, Ari texted Holly to cover for her. Nearby, Doug’s loan shark watched her from the shadows. Kayla showed up and greeted Ari, causing the man to hide. Kayla reminded Ari to stay safe. Ari had no idea she was being followed, leaving viewers worried about what might happen next.

Gwen and Leo face off in the town square

At the cafe on Days of Our Lives, Gwen showed up and mocked Leo for acting like a parent. Leo called her out for wearing Julie’s necklace, but Gwen claimed it was hers. Leo was shocked but didn’t argue. Instead, he focused on baby Tesoro, showing where his heart was.

Gwen clearly didn’t feel guilty and left with a smug smile, stirring up more drama. Her return to Salem was already causing trouble.

With Leo stepping up and Gwen causing chaos and danger following Ari, the July 8 episode was full of tension.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

