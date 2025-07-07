Days of Our Lives recap (July 7, 2025): Chad gets a shock as Gwen shows up with the necklace

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 7, 2025, Salem brought more than just fireworks, as secrets and tension were everywhere. Sophia tried to keep her secret while Melinda promised their plan was working. Tate stayed clueless, thinking everything was fine.

Xander tried to make peace with Cat and Felicity but clashed again with Sarah. Their daughter, Victoria, was still caught in the middle. Meanwhile, Chad noticed a strange message on Cat’s phone, raising doubts. As the fireworks ended, Gwen showed up at his door wearing Julie’s missing necklace.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, July 7, 2025

Sophia keeps up the act

Sophia on Days of Our Lives was putting on her fake pregnancy pad when Tate showed up with glow sticks and good wishes. When he tried to touch her belly, she pulled away and blamed it on people touching her too much.

After he left, she called Melinda, who said their plan was still on track. They talked about adoption steps and Sophia writing a letter to her son, now with Javi and Leo. Sophia felt emotional but hopeful.

Xander’s apology and Felicity’s glow stick

At the town square, Xander gave Felicity a stuffed toy meant for Victoria and said he was sorry for how he acted. Felicity called him an “ableist jerk,” but Cat saw he was trying. Felicity finally accepted the gift and gave him a glow stick before leaving. It was a small win for Xander, but his road to fixing things wasn’t over.

Holly and Sarah talk boys and boundaries

During a girls' night out on Days of Our Lives, Holly told Sarah that she and Tate were back together and shared some stories from Paris. When Holly saw Xander and Cat nearby, she wanted to leave, but Sarah chose to stay. She said she couldn’t avoid Xander anymore, especially with Victoria’s feelings on the line.

Xander and Sarah clash again

Xander and Sarah on Days of Our Lives started talking, and at first, things seemed better. Sarah liked his apology and agreed to take the stuffed toy to the hospital. They chatted about Victoria and even laughed a little. But when Sarah asked him to admit what he did to Philip and promise not to repeat it, Xander got defensive.

He accused her of setting him up, and the argument exploded. Sarah walked out, and Melinda arrived just after. Xander said it was time to take stronger action, hinting that the custody fight was far from over.

Chad grows suspicious of Cat

At home, Chad skipped the Fourth of July event, telling Julie he didn’t like classical music. As he left, someone watched him. Julie later told Hope the missing necklace would be returned, but Hope wouldn’t say who had it.

In the square on Days of Our Lives, Chad saw Felicity and Cat. Felicity showed him cupcakes, and he later noticed a strange message on Cat’s phone from “James Smith.” He stayed quiet but was clearly suspicious.

That night, Holly and Tate kissed under the fireworks, and Sophia watched from her window. Cat admitted to Felicity she knew the thank-you note was old. When Chad got home, Julie said the kids were asleep. Then the doorbell rang and it was Gwen, wearing Julie’s missing necklace.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

