Days of Our Lives weekly update (June 30 to July 4, 2025): Johnny faces charges, Sophia gives birth in secret, and custody tensions rise

It was an emotionally charged week on Days of Our Lives as characters found themselves at major crossroads in both their personal and legal battles. With tensions running high across several storylines, Days of Our Lives continued to explore complex family dynamics, secrets with serious consequences, and attempts at redemption.

Central to the week’s events were Johnny DiMera’s arrest for attempted murder, Sophia’s covert childbirth and decision to surrender her baby, and an evolving custody dispute between Sarah and Xander. Additional plotlines involving corporate moves at Titan, growing teen relationships, and a mysterious departure highlighted the emotional weight each character carries as they navigate their choices.

Major development from June 30 to July 4, 2025, on Days of Our Lives

Johnny DiMera arrested, EJ steps in

Johnny DiMera was arrested on attempted murder charges, prompting EJ to act as his defense attorney. Despite objections from Commissioner Rafe Hernandez, EJ secured Johnny’s release on bail. Chanel expressed concern, but Johnny agreed to let EJ represent him.

Kristen was alarmed by the arrest and unsure of EJ’s reaction. She and Brady arranged a movie night for Rachel, which remained civil but unresolved in terms of co-parenting progress.

Sophia gives birth in secret

Sophia gave birth alone at home and surrendered her newborn son at a Safe Haven site. She contacted Melinda Trask, who helped her conceal the birth and provided support. EMT trainee Javi transported the baby to the hospital, where Rafe was listed as the foster parent. Javi temporarily cared for the baby and, together with Leo, nicknamed him Tesoro.

Sophia did not disclose the birth to Tate or others and continued to hide her actions, though her family’s involvement was not detailed during this week’s Days of Our Lives episodes.

Custody talks and emotional conflicts

Sarah hesitated to finalize custody arrangements for Victoria, expressing uncertainty about divorcing Xander. Maggie shared her own past indecision involving Victor. Xander visited Maggie, and the two discussed his past actions. Later, Sarah and Xander had a measured conversation in Horton Square, hinting at a potential compromise.

Doug’s departure and corporate maneuvers on Days of Our Lives

Doug, troubled by growing debts and threats from a loan shark, decided to leave Salem to protect Holly and Ari. Before leaving, he apologized to Julie for his failure to recover Alice’s necklace, only to learn that it had already been recovered, thanks to Austin and Steve’s efforts. Julie acknowledged the confusion and bid him goodbye.

Meanwhile, at Titan, Kate Roberts contemplated stepping back to support Roman, but Alex Kiriakis persuaded her to stay and help stabilize the company. In the process, Stephanie accidentally revealed herself as the anonymous romance novelist behind One Stormy Night.

Teen romance and complicated connections on Days of Our Lives

Tate and Holly agreed to date again. Holly was unsure about a long-distance relationship, while Tate was concerned about Sophia’s feelings. Sophia saw the couple together but did not approach them. Maggie later warned Holly that Sophia and Tate would remain connected because of the child.

What's ahead on Days of Our Lives?

With Johnny's legal case, Sophia’s hidden actions and unresolved custody issues will continue to impact key relationships. Upcoming episodes are expected to introduce new legal and personal complications for the residents of Salem.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

