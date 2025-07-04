Days of Our Lives recap (July 4, 2025): Kate takes the Titan job as Belle returns to Johnny’s case

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 4, 2025, Salem was filled with tension instead of peace. Stephanie and Alex enjoyed time together but disagreed about EJ’s PR offer and her writing plans. Roman opened up to Kate about feeling guilty over Johnny’s trial.

Ad

Belle was pulled back into the case, now facing off against EJ while prosecuting her nephew. Kristen and Brady clashed over how to prepare Rachel to testify, and Chanel was still upset with Paulina for having Johnny arrested.

Ad

Trending

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 4, 2025

Stephanie’s secret novel and career crossroads shake up her relationship

Stephanie and Alex on Days of Our Lives started their day making plans. She wanted to visit Roman and said EJ had asked her to handle PR for Johnny’s trial. Though unsure, she admitted it could help the hospital and her mom.

Ad

Alex urged her to focus on writing instead. Stephanie said her book was already being published. When Alex shared Titan’s money troubles and how her book could help, she was tempted but unsure about leaving PR.

Roman and Kate’s emotional reckoning leads to a surprising shift

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Roman told Kate he felt guilty for telling Johnny about EJ’s betrayal, which may have led to the shooting. He also worried about Rachel having to testify. Kate supported him, saying many people had reasons to want EJ gone.

Ad

Ad

Later, Stephanie and Alex stopped by and were surprised to see Kate still working. She said she turned down the Titan job to help Roman. But when she learned Stephanie wrote One Stormy Night and Alex wanted her as editor, Kate changed her mind and took the job.

Belle returns to court while Marlena confronts Kristen

At Salem PD on Days of Our Lives, Paulina told Belle she was back on Johnny’s case because of EJ’s legal moves. Belle was surprised but agreed to do her job fairly. Paulina warned her not to let EJ influence her, and Belle promised to stay focused.

Ad

Later, Marlena brought up Kristen’s claims about Johnny. Belle said she couldn’t talk and told her she was now the prosecutor. Marlena worried about her dating EJ, but Belle said she could handle both her job and personal life.

Chanel’s fury toward Paulina intensifies while Abe tries to mediate

Chanel was talking to Lani when Abe stopped by to check on her. She was upset with Paulina for having Johnny arrested and worried EJ might get closer to him again. When Paulina showed up, Chanel got angry and accused her of not believing in Johnny.

Ad

Ad

Paulina said she wasn’t sure if Johnny was innocent, and Chanel asked her to leave. Before going, Paulina said she still cared. Later, Abe comforted her, saying Chanel just needed someone to blame.

Johnny and EJ strategize as Kristen stirs more trouble

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, Johnny asked EJ about the case. EJ said Rachel saw him with a gun that night, which could hurt their defense. They discussed other suspects, and EJ pointed to Kristen. Johnny warned him not to make up memories that could backfire.

Ad

After Johnny left, Kristen came home. EJ was angry Rachel talked and reminded her they had a deal to keep each other’s secrets. Johnny later told Chanel about the visit and asked her to trust EJ. She agreed, but warned him to stay cautious.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More