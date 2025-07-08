What drama does Gwen Rizczech’s return bring to Salem on Days of Our Lives? Explained

Gwen Rizczech has officially returned to Days of Our Lives, bringing with her a new storyline that immediately intersects with one of Salem’s most iconic families. In the recent summer preview released by Days of Our Lives, viewers learned that Gwen is the mystery buyer of the missing Horton family necklace. This revelation caught many by surprise and brought her to the forefront of the action in the most visible and deliberate of ways as the necklace surfaced.

As per the official preview, Gwen arrives on Julie Williams’ doorstep wearing the family heirloom. This development not only reintroduces Gwen into the ongoing drama but also connects her return directly to one of Salem’s legacy storylines. While her motives remain unclear, her actions indicate that she may be looking to reestablish her presence—and possibly her influence—within the community.

Days of Our Lives: The Horton necklace discovery

The Horton necklace has long held sentimental and historical value within the show's narrative. Its recent disappearance led to growing speculation among characters and viewers alike. The revelation that Gwen purchased the piece adds an unexpected twist, especially given her previous ties to the Horton family and her history in Salem.

Steve Johnson's response to learning that the necklace was in Gwen's possession mirrored the general sense of shock, coming as it did during her absence and under the circumstances of her departure from town. Her return of the necklace—or merely showcasing it—has not yet been explained, but the action has already reignited tensions and interest among those connected to the Horton family.

Gwen's circumstances have changed

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Days of Our Lives)

When Gwen was last seen in Salem, she was pursuing a financial connection to Dimitri von Leuschner. The ultimate result of that storyline has not yet been fully fleshed out, but Gwen's return indicates that her situation has changed. She is sporting a sizeable diamond ring, suggesting she may have achieved some success in that endeavor.

This development raises new questions: Has Gwen achieved financial independence? Is she connected to Dimitri romantically or strategically? Her new status, whatever its source, appears to give her a different level of confidence and control than viewers have seen from her in the past.

Emily O’Brien on Gwen’s return

Emily O'Brien, who plays Gwen and briefly played Theresa Donovan, said in an interview with Soaps that she never expected Gwen to leave. The last words of the character were:

''Salem, you haven’t seen the last of me.''

O'Brien confirmed that the show's producers had kept in contact with her about her availability, particularly while she was considering looking for work in New York theater.

''[Days of Our Lives] had checked in with me a while back, because I had mentioned that I was thinking about maybe going to New York. I wanted to see if I could do theater and be on stage.''

Before Gwen’s storyline could resume, O’Brien completed Theresa’s arc, including her involvement in Tate’s baby storyline and caring for Kimberly Brady. Once that chapter concluded, she was able to return to the Gwen character, stepping back into a storyline that she described as intriguing and open-ended.

“was very intriguing, and that I was very receptive to.''

What to expect from Gwen’s comeback on Days of Our Lives?

Above and beyond the necklace, the preview suggests other events involving Gwen, possibly even reconnecting with Xander Cook. The two had problems between them, and any renewed interaction is bound to attract attention from others.

With the Days of Our Lives summer preview hinting at more developments ahead, Gwen's reentry marks a shift in current storylines and sets the stage for future conflicts and alliances. Viewers can expect more clarity in the coming episodes as the characters’ motivations and connections unfold.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

