Days of Our Lives recap (July 9, 2025): Gwen kisses Xander, Leo confesses to Javi, and Marlena's health raises alarms

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired July 9, 2025, Marlena was still grieving, and Belle brought important news about Johnny’s case. Their talk brought them closer, but it also showed Marlena might be hiding more than sadness.

Leo told Javi the truth about his past with Gwen and Dimitri, risking their relationship. Javi was hurt but stayed calm. A sweet moment with baby Tesoro reminded them both of what really mattered.

Gwen surprised Xander, and their talk led to a kiss. While Gwen looked back on the past, Sarah looked ahead. With Bonnie’s advice, she started thinking about how to protect herself and her daughter from Xander.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Marlena’s worry grows as Belle brings big news

The Days of Our Lives episode began with Marlena sipping tea, deep in thought as she waited for Belle. When Belle arrived, she shared the news that new evidence might prove Johnny’s innocence. Belle was torn, not wanting to prosecute him, and worried about EJ’s reaction. Marlena was concerned too, both about Johnny and her own emotions.

Belle noticed Marlena wasn’t sleeping well. Marlena admitted her grief hadn’t gone away. Belle offered comfort, saying she wasn’t alone. But when Marlena stood up, she seemed weak. Belle asked if something else was wrong, hinting at a possible health issue.

Ari confronts Doug and kisses him

Ari tried to sneak into the pub on Days of Our Lives but was caught by Roman. She said she was visiting Kate, but he didn’t believe her. Upstairs, Doug was counting money, upset it wasn’t enough to pay off a debt. Ari climbed through the window to confront him.

Doug told her to stay away as it wasn’t safe. But Ari pushed for answers until he admitted he owed money to a dangerous man. Ignoring his warning, Ari kissed him, choosing risk over safety.

Leo spills the truth to Javi

Gwen lashed out at Leo, angry he still called himself her friend after what he did. She brought up his affair with Dimitri and called it a full betrayal. Javi saw it all and was shocked. After Gwen left, he asked Leo for the truth.

Leo admitted everything offscreen. When they returned, Javi was hurt and said Leo wasn’t who he thought. Leo felt guilty and said maybe losing Javi was what he deserved. But Javi softened, admitting he had regrets too. Later, with baby Tesoro, Javi told Leo he could see them as a real family. He said Leo had the heart to be a great dad.

Gwen and Xander reconnect with a kiss

At The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Xander drank alone until Gwen showed up and joined him. She showed sympathy about his breakup with Sarah and surprised him by being honest. Gwen admitted she was hurt by their love and even confessed her part in Sarah’s kidnapping.

They talked about “what ifs,” shared laughs, and toasted to Gwen’s new wealth. Gwen asked him to walk her to her room, and after a few more drinks, she kissed him. Xander looked surprised but didn’t pull away. Gwen, a bit drunk, asked if they still had a chance. Then she led him off, while Leo and Javi watched in shock.

Sarah considers Bonnie’s bold advice

At home on Days of Our Lives, Sarah looked at old photos of her and Xander, feeling torn. Bonnie came in with a drink and a bandaged hand, ready to be honest. She told Sarah that missing Xander wouldn’t help. Sarah admitted she still loved him but wished she didn’t.

Bonnie shared her own painful past and said that even if Xander never hurt Sarah or Victoria, his violence still mattered. She urged Sarah to protect her daughter by fighting dirty if needed. Bonnie suggested bold moves like framing Xander or taking down Titan. Sarah wasn’t sure, but Bonnie told her she’d find a way if she truly wanted to.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

