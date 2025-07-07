What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 8, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 8, 2025, will be packed with strong emotions and surprises. Gwen comes back to Salem after being gone for a long time, and her return causes tension and confusion for those who know her.

Elsewhere, a baby needs urgent care, a teenager sneaks off for a secret meeting, and a serious family issue comes to light as drama unfolds all over town. Chad and Julie are shocked when Gwen shows up at their door, especially because she’s wearing a diamond necklace with a troubling past.

While they try to understand why she’s back, Leo struggles to care for the baby he's been looking after, and Rafe finds Ari doing something she shouldn’t be.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 8, 2025

Gwen returns to Salem

Gwen’s return to the Horton house on Days of Our Lives is a huge shock. Things between her and Chad were never good as he still remembers how she tricked him into sleeping with her when his relationship with Abigail was falling apart.

Julie also hasn’t forgotten the trouble Gwen caused when they lived together. So when Gwen shows up wearing the missing diamond necklace, it brings back bad memories and makes everyone suspicious.

Even though Chad and Julie are clearly upset, Gwen doesn’t seem bothered. She gives very few answers and acts like she’s hiding something. Is she really back to make things right, or is she planning something that could cause more trouble in Salem?

Leo struggles with the baby

Leo on Days of Our Lives has found himself with a surprising new job of taking care of a baby named Tesoro. He says it’s just for a short time, but the stress of looking after a newborn is starting to get to him. When the baby won’t stop crying, Leo becomes really worried and rushes to the hospital.

There, he asks Kayla for help, afraid that something might be wrong with the baby. As he waits to find out what’s going on, Leo starts to wonder if he can really handle all this. He didn’t expect to care so much, but now his feelings are deeper than he thought.

Julie and Chad are stunned

For Chad and Julie, the July 4 fireworks on Days of Our Lives weren’t the only shock as Gwen’s sudden return and the fact that she has the famous necklace have left them both stunned. Julie quickly senses something is off and starts asking Gwen questions. Chad is cautious and unsure whether to keep things calm for his family or dig deeper to find out the truth.

Gwen’s return brings back painful memories, especially of how badly she and Abigail got along. Now, both Julie and Chad are left wondering, did Gwen come back by chance, or is she up to something bigger and more dangerous?

Rafe busts Ari

Rafe ends up in a tough spot when he catches Ari sneaking out around town. He doesn’t realize right away that she’s been meeting with Doug III. Doug owes money to some dangerous people, and now Ari is at risk without even knowing it.

Rafe starts to worry when he thinks someone might be following Ari. When he confronts her, he struggles between wanting to protect her as her uncle and setting firm rules. Since Gabi still has a lot of control over Ari’s life, Rafe has to decide if he should quietly handle things or raise the alarm before it’s too late.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

