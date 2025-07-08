What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 9, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives, airing on July 9, 2025, the viewers can expect emotions, surprising reunions, and hidden dangers to take over Salem as several storylines heat up. From the return of a familiar face to new health concerns, there’s plenty of drama on the way.

In this episode, Belle grows more worried about Marlena, who doesn’t seem to be acting like herself. At the same time, Gwen stirs up trouble now that she’s back, Xander finds himself tempted, Doug tries to protect Ari from danger, and Leo struggles with secrets from his past.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 9, 2025

Belle fears something is wrong with Marlena

Marlena, on Days of Our Lives, is still struggling after losing John and trying to adjust to life without him. She keeps saying she’s okay, but Belle notices some worrying signs like Marlena losing her balance and getting angry easily.

Even though Sarah didn’t find anything wrong during a check-up, Belle thinks something deeper might be going on. Marlena, however, doesn’t want to hear it and pushes Belle away. But in Salem, strange symptoms can sometimes mean something much more serious.

Gwen and Xander’s chemistry reignites

Now that Gwen has taken back her Von Leuschner name and wealth on Days of Our Lives, she’s quickly jumped back into the drama in Salem. She’s already showing off her money by getting her hands on Julie’s special family necklace.

Gwen is also looking to reconnect with Xander. Since Xander is single and feeling emotional, seeing Gwen again brings back old feelings. Their past was full of drama, and with Sarah still nearby, things could get intense fast.

Doug tries to protect Ari from hidden danger

Doug on Days of Our Lives knows that someone dangerous is after him, which means anyone close to him, especially Ari, could get hurt. To keep her safe, Doug decides to push her away without telling her the full story. But Ari doesn’t understand the real danger and refuses to back off. This situation shows how worried Doug is and how hard it is to protect someone when trouble is close.

Bonnie delivers tough love to Sarah

Bonnie comes back to Salem for a short visit and has something important to say to Sarah. She gives Sarah some honest advice, especially about how she still might have feelings for Xander and the risk of making the same mistakes again. Bonnie tells Sarah to think about what she wants and who she wants in her life. Her words might help Sarah make the crucial choice.

Leo reveals his true identity to Javi

Javi gets curious about Leo’s past with Gwen, which leads Leo to finally tell the truth. He shares that his real name is Matthew and admits he once had an affair with Dimitri while Dimitri was married to Gwen.

As Leo tells Javi about his past, which is full of lies and mistakes, Javi has to decide if he can still trust and love him. Leo has been trying to change, especially since bonding with little Tesoro, but now that change may be seriously tested.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

