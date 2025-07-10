What to expect from tomorrow's episode of Days of Our Lives (July 10, 2025)?

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on July 10, 2025, the drama is heating up as Jada and Belle make a surprising discovery in their investigation, while Gwen wakes up after a wild night with Xander, only to be confronted by JJ, who wants answers.

But that’s not all. Xander and Philip have a tense argument, Chanel supports Johnny as his trial gets closer, and EJ makes more secret plans with Tony, even though he's been warned to be careful. With secrets coming out and relationships being tested, this episode will bring significant changes for many Salem residents.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on July 10, 2025

Gwen wakes up alone after a passionate night

Gwen’s night with Xander on Days of Our Lives got out of hand after they drank too much, and because she still has feelings for him. She was happy to spend time with him again, but the next morning, she wakes up alone and has to face what happened. Things get more stressful when JJ shows up and questions her about Julie’s missing necklace. Gwen will have to decide where she stands.

Xander vs. Philip

Philip on Days of Our Lives sees Xander after his night with Gwen and guesses what happened, which stirs up old tension between them. Since Xander is still married to Sarah, Philip isn’t happy about him being intimate with someone else. Their argument also brings up the time Xander attacked Philip, a secret Philip promised not to tell. But Xander warns him again to stay quiet.

Jada and Belle uncover game-changing footage

The memory card Jada and Belle have been looking into finally shows something shocking. It might change what people think about Johnny’s role in what happened and make them question what Chanel was doing at the DiMera mansion that night. After watching the video, it may look like Johnny isn’t guilty, but someone else, possibly Chanel, could end up in serious trouble.

Chanel supports Johnny as trial nears

Johnny on Days of Our Lives is getting ready for his trial, and Chanel is standing by him, showing him love and support through everything. Even though she’s worried about how close Johnny is getting to EJ again, she focuses on being a good wife and keeping their marriage strong.

However, Chanel might be facing legal trouble of her own soon, especially if Jada starts asking questions about what was found on the memory card. Depending on what the video shows, Chanel could find herself in a tough spot.

Tony advises EJ to tread carefully

EJ on Days of Our Lives is still focused on taking full control of DiMera Enterprises and believes Johnny’s new position at Titan-DiMera could help him reach that goal. He sees Johnny as a useful part of his bigger plan. But Tony steps in and tells EJ to be careful.

He warns him not to ruin the fragile relationship he’s just starting to rebuild with his son. EJ seems to hear Tony’s concerns, but it’s clear that he’s still thinking about his next move and how to protect the DiMera family’s power.

As all these different storylines come together, Days of Our Lives is set to deliver another exciting episode packed with emotional confrontations, sneaky plans, and secrets that are ready to blow wide open.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

