Who is Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, the character of Gwen Rizxzech is portrayed by the actress Emily O'Brien. The character of Gwen was introduced recently on a soap opera in 2020. Upon her arrival in Salem, Gwen became a central figure in several major storylines. The character has returned to Salem and brought with her answers to a very important question that everyone was looking for.

Set in the fictional city of Salem, Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in the history of America. The soap opera first aired in 1965 and is set to celebrate its 60th year on the air this year.

The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families, like the Bradys, Kiriakis, DiMeras, and others.

Everything to know about Gwen Rizczech from Days of Our Lives

Gwen Rizczech is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, first introduced in 2020 by Emily O'Brien. Throughout her timeline on the show, she has been in the thick of several central story arcs. Upon her arrival on the soap opera, she becomes friends with Claire Brady.

She meets Claire at the Bayview Sanitarium, which is an institution for the mentally ill in Salem. Further, Claire makes a plan to take her to Salem, where she introduces her to her grandparents, John and Marlena.

Upon Gwen's arrival in Salem, she meets new people, unaware that she would soon find her own family.

She was raised by her drug addict mother, Tiffany Rizczech. Later, on Days of Our Lives, it is revealed that she is the long-lost daughter of Jack Deveraux Sr., who had a brief affair with Tiffany. However, Gwen despises him as he left her as an infant with a drug addict mother who died very young.

Gwen is mostly seen at odds with her step-sister Abigail "Abby" Deveraux, because she was the daughter Jack chose. Her hatred for Abby was so serious that she also tried drugging her, which made things very intense on the soap.

Gwen also did not like Gabi Hernandez and bonded with Chad DiMera over the same thing. Gwen's ambiguous traits were the reason she ended up in a mental institution, and it placed her in the middle of several major plot lines.

In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on July 8, 2025, Gwen made a return to Salem.

As she arrived, it was known that she was the mysterious heir of the Horton family heirloom. As seen in the past, Doug stole the family heirloom, which was an age-old necklace. As Julie saw the necklace, she offered her money to have it back, but she denied it.

About Emily O'Brien

Emily Roya O'Brien is a British actress and writer who was born in Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, on May 28, 1985. The actress is best known for her role on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless as Jana Hawkes Fisher.

Apart from that, Emily not only portrays the character of Gwen Rizczech on Days of Our Lives, but in 2023, she also stepped into the role of Theresa Donovan.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

