Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from July 14 to 18, 2025

The upcoming episodes of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing from July 14 to 18, 2025, are expected to be filled with drama, danger, and emotional twists. Gwen makes a bold move by telling EJ she wants to move in, while Gabi turns to Javi for support. Things also get awkward when Chad runs into Cat, bringing up old feelings that could lead to trouble.

The biggest shock of the week comes when Ari and Holly go missing, leading to a desperate search. Tate starts to suspect Doug III is hiding something, and their tension reaches a boiling point. Meanwhile, Sarah and Xander clash once again over baby Victoria, and Belle and EJ face a tough legal case together.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from July 14 to 18, 2025

Monday, July 14: Tensions rise by the lake

At the beginning of the week on Days of Our Lives, Tate, Holly, and Ari get ready for a fun trip to the lake, but something feels off. Gabi shares her worries with Javi, not knowing what's coming. Sarah and Xander get into another fight about baby Victoria, and Xander loses his temper. Meanwhile, Sophia writes a strange letter, and Doug III struggles with keeping secrets.

Tuesday, July 15: A sudden disappearance

Trouble hits when Holly and Ari suddenly go missing. Tate begins to wonder if Doug III knows more than he's saying and questions him. Kristen and Gwen have a heart-to-heart and catch up. Belle is surprised when EJ offers her a new job. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel stay close and support each other through the chaos.

Wednesday, July 16: Lines crossed and truths revealed

In the middle of the week on Days of Our Lives, Alex tries to lift Stephanie’s spirits with a sweet surprise, but other problems take over. Xander can't calm baby Victoria, making things harder between him and Sarah.

Thomas invites Cat to play with him and Chad, but the mood shifts when Rafe tells Cat some shocking things about EJ’s past. Elsewhere, Gwen surprises EJ by saying she wants to move in with him.

Thursday, July 17: On the edge

Tate finally calls out Doug III and demands answers, leading to a tense moment. At the same time, Holly and Ari are in serious danger, scared and alone. Gabi is shocked when she finds out Ari never made it to the lake.

Belle and EJ start jury selection, but it puts stress on their working relationship. Meanwhile, Sophia tells a strange story to reporter Amy Choi, making people wonder what she’s really up to.

Friday, July 18: Race against time

By the end of the week on Days of Our Lives, the search for Holly and Ari becomes urgent, with everyone racing to find them. Gabi is a mess, but Xander is there to support her. Sophia starts to second-guess her own actions as things spiral. Chad and Cat have an uncomfortable encounter that stirs up old feelings. Rafe helps Tate and Doug III as they try to get to the truth.

The viewers can sit tight as Salem is brimming with suspense, shifting alliances, and unexpected turns they won’t want to miss!

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

