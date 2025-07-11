What role does Thaao Penghlis play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Australian actor Thaao Penghlis is back on Days of Our Lives and is gearing up to take his family business back from the recent takeover. Thaao has been playing Tony DiMera and his lookalike André DiMera intermittently since 1981. While Tony is a good person, the deceased André was depicted as a villain. As such, the legendary actor received multiple nominations for playing the two opposite characters.

Born in New South Wales in December 1945, the 79-year-old actor has appeared in many American shows. Some of the notable titles include Santa Barbara, General Hospital, Nero Wolfe, Cannon, Kojak, Hart to Hart and Magnum, P.I., among others. He also worked in movies like Mission: Impossible and The Book of Esther.

Currently, André is long dead on Days of Our Lives while Tony moves in and out of town. His return to Salem in the wake of John's demise and EJ's recovery from his gunshot wound is to get the family together.

The family is currently fighting to survive against the Kiriakis brothers. While their enemies, Xander and Philip, have a forced truce, Xander's marriage is falling apart. Meanwhile, the other story arcs in the forefront of the long-running Peacock soap involve Johnny's charges for shooting his father and Sophia's secret birthing.

Days of Our Lives: Revisiting Tony DiMera's journey

Count Tony DiMera was sent by his father to Salem to do a recce on business opportunities. After locating the Bradys, Stefano decided to set up DiMera Enterprises there. Over the years, Tony fell victim to his father's machinations. He also got targeted by his lookalike, André DiMera.

Tony's early romances involved Liz Chandler and Renee DuMonde. While believed to have officially married his adoptive sister, Kristen, it was later proved that André was impersonating Tony. Tony's longest and most lasting relationship was with Anna Fredericks-Brady. She encouraged Tony to end the longstanding feud between the DiMeras and the Bradys.

Recently, on Monday, June 23, 2025, Tony returned to town. He reunited with EJ and Chad and enquired about his brothers' needs. He assured EJ that he would fight to get DiMera Enterprises back from Titan. However, he was disappointed to note that neither EJ nor Chad were interested in his mission.

However, Thursday's episode, dated July 10, 2025, saw him insistent about fighting for their company. He also wanted a family member to run it. Since EJ was interested in the hospital, Chad wanted to run his publishing, Kristen blew the chance, and Stefan was missing, EJ offered Johnny for the job.

When Tony raised doubts about Johnny's availability owing to his court case, EJ emphasized that his son would go free. As such, Tony decided to look into acquiring their company back.

A quick look at André of Days of Our Lives

André DiMera, also played by Thaao Penghlis, was Stefano's son and Tony's half-brother. Adopted by one of his uncles, he considered himself Stefano's nephew. After the death of his adoptive parents, he landed at Stefano's house but was ill-treated by his cousins, turning him ruthless and cold.

André had plastic surgery to look like Tony. He impersonated his half-brother to commit unspeakable crimes on Days of Our Lives. Initially bitter towards his siblings, André turned softer after he inherited his father's empire.

Considering himself the phoenix, he cared for Chad DiMera and his family while hating EJ DiMera. André married Kate Roberts for business reasons, but genuinely fell for her. In 2018, Days of Our Lives fans saw Abigail kill him by mistake.

A DOOL story arc in 2022 showed André as the Devil's hand. After selling his soul to the Devil, he brought Johnny into the family crypt to kill him. However, he brought Ben Weston to do the work, who refused. Later, EJ saved his son while Susan stabbed André and turned him to ashes.

Meanwhile, continue watching Tony on Days of Our Lives as he makes plans to take back his family business and reinstate one of the DiMeras to sit on top.

