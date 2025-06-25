I absolutely hate that Days of Our Lives left Stefan’s fate hanging — but that may be about to change

As a longtime Days of Our Lives viewer, it’s been frustrating to watch the show leave Stefan DiMera’s fate hanging for so long. Ever since he was last seen being knocked out and carted away by his mother Vivian Alamain, his absence has gone largely unaddressed save for a mysterious card and a few vague mentions.

However, that may be about to change. Tony DiMera’s return to Salem has stirred the waters, and in doing so, reopened questions about Stefan that the rest of the family seems content to ignore. Now, with Tony asking pointed questions and trying to rally the DiMeras, there’s renewed hope that Stefan’s story is far from over.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author. Readers' discretion is advised.

Days of Our Lives: Tony DiMera returns

Tony DiMera is back in Salem with a clear objective: restore the family legacy and possibly reclaim DiMera Enterprises. While it’s unclear whether he’ll find much support from his siblings, it’s obvious he’s taking initiative—something the others haven’t exactly done.

Chad DiMera and EJ DiMera, at least for now, seem uninterested in working together to take back the company. Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera has her hands full with her daughter Rachel Black and hasn’t been involved in these discussions at all.

What stands out most, however, is Tony’s interest in Stefan. He asks Gabi Hernandez if she’s heard from her ex-husband, and she says that she hasn’t and has no desire to. Tony reveals that he and Anna DiMera had tried to contact Stefan during their travels with no luck.

Chad speculates that maybe Stefan has finally cut ties with the DiMeras as he had threatened to do earlier. But that theory doesn’t line up with what fans last saw onscreen—Stefan being forcibly removed by his mother Vivian Alamain.

Days of Our Lives: The mysterious card from Stefan

Back in May, EJ received a bizarre Get Well Soon card from Stefan, the first and only indication in months that Stefan may still be out there. But rather than being intrigued or concerned, EJ dismissed it without finishing reading the message, crumpling it up after reading who it was from.

However, it did raise eyebrows with viewers. If Stefan sent that card, why would he do so now? Was it merely a pleasantry or something more? Some fans speculated that the card might have contained a hidden message, perhaps even a cry for help. Although there were no indications of that, the timing and the tone implied there might be more than what appears to be on the surface.

Days of Our Lives: Vivian’s involvement still raises red flags

Vivian’s involvement in Stefan’s disappearance has never really been resolved onscreen, and it’s difficult to imagine Stefan staying away from Salem willingly, certainly not with unfinished business involving Gabi, DiMera Enterprises, and the rest of his family.

Tony’s concern now stands in contrast to the silence from the rest of the DiMeras. While the others haven’t actively dismissed Stefan, no one besides Tony appears to be taking initiative to reach out or track him down. Given how Vivian operates, the idea that Stefan may still be held hostage or otherwise prevented from returning remains plausible.

Days of Our Lives may be building towards Stefan’s return

There’s been no official confirmation that Stefan is returning, but the writing may as well be on the wall. Tony’s increased focus on family, the unresolved Get Well Soon card, and the absence of any clear closure surrounding Stefan’s fate all suggest Days of Our Lives can be gearing up for a major reveal.

When Thaao Penghlis (Tony) rejoined the show, he hinted that “DiMera is back.” The phrase may point not just to the company’s revival but to the full return of the DiMera family itself. With Tony, EJ, Chad, and Kristen already in place, only one DiMera sibling is absent from completing the picture: Stefan.

The recent developments may finally shift the spotlight back onto Stefan. Tony’s return has certainly injected urgency into a storyline that’s been left dormant far too long, and with subtle clues piling up, it feels like only a matter of time before Stefan’s whereabouts are addressed directly on Days of Our Lives.

Whether he’s been held captive by Vivian, lying low for unknown reasons, or trying to send for help through messages that no one bothered to read, I have hope that Stefan’s arc isn’t finished yet. And if Tony keeps asking questions others won’t, he may just be the one to bring his brother home.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

