I firmly believe Johnny’s arrest on Days of Our Lives—is only the beginning of a DiMera family meltdown

This week’s promo for Days of Our Lives has sent shockwaves through Salem—and its audience. Johnny DiMera’s arrest for the attempted murder of his father, EJ, is front and center, setting up what looks like one of the most intense DiMera storylines in recent memory. While the promo doesn’t confirm a full-blown family collapse, the signs suggest Johnny’s arrest could be the start of something much bigger.

As a longtime fan, I know better than to take anything in Salem at face value. The DiMeras thrive on secrets, control, and loyalty—until those very things tear them apart. Based on the footage shown in the promo, tensions are mounting quickly, and if the past is any guide, things are likely to spiral out of control.

Days of Our Lives: Johnny’s arrest

The promo confirms that Johnny confesses to his grandparents that he didn’t shoot EJ, but later admits to Rafe that he was at the DiMera mansion that night. That revelation is enough to justify his arrest, though Rafe expresses his belief in Johnny’s innocence. This dramatic turn not only jolts the family but also has the potential to change everything for Johnny.

There’s no clear sign yet of a full DiMera implosion, but the pressure is building. If this arrest fractures the already strained relationships within the family, it could pave the way for even deeper conflict in the episodes ahead.

Days of Our Lives: EJ’s wrath looms large

The promo also shows Johnny begging EJ not to do “anything crazy,” only for EJ to seemingly do exactly that. Chanel’s blunt warning, “The way I see it, Johnny has made a deal with the devil,” reinforces the sense that EJ’s involvement may backfire.

While the show hasn’t confirmed that EJ’s reaction will lead to reckless consequences, the visual cues in the promo—his determination to “take care of everything”—suggest that his next move will be far from subtle.

Days of Our Lives: Belle’s SD card mystery

Another major reveal in the promo is Belle receiving an envelope containing a memory card. Its contents haven’t been shown, but its arrival is positioned as a game-changer. Speculation is already swirling that it might hold footage related to EJ’s shooting, but the promo doesn’t reveal what’s on the card—only that it could be significant.

For now, it remains one of the story’s most intriguing unknowns. In a completely separate thread, the promo shows Sophia going into labor alone, giving birth, and whispering in fear, “I can’t let anybody see you.” That line alone has sparked a flurry of theories—from concealed paternity to a possible baby switch. However, there’s no indication in the promo that this plot connects to the DiMeras or involves Kristen, despite fan speculation.

As dramatic as it is, Sophia’s storyline currently stands on its own. But in Days, intersections often happen when we least expect them.

Days of Our Lives: A surprising twist at Titan

Rounding out the promo’s reveals, Kate accepts a job at Titan and approves the publishing of One Stormy Night—only to discover that the author is none other than her former publicist, Stephanie. While lighter in tone, this moment may still carry narrative weight down the line, as personal and professional entanglements often collide in Salem.

Though no characters explicitly say the DiMera family is falling apart, the visuals and dialogue in the promo paint a picture of a family under pressure. From Johnny’s arrest to EJ’s mounting rage, Belle’s mysterious SD card, and Chanel’s fear, the pieces are moving.

Whether this leads to an outright DiMera collapse remains to be seen, but based on the promo, the stage is certainly being set. In a world like Salem’s, a single arrest rarely stays contained. And if Days of Our Lives has taught us anything, it’s that families like the DiMeras don’t crumble quietly—they explode.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

