Why did Days of Our Lives star Dick Van Dyke cancel a recent public appearance? Here’s everything to know 

Days of Our Lives star Dick Van Dyke recently canceled a public appearance due to health issues. Van Dyke, who played Timothy Robicheaux on the Peacock soap opera, withdrew from a public event on Saturday, June 28, 2025, during the third edition of Vandy Camp, a fan gathering held at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School.

According to a report published by USA Today on June 29, 2025, Van Dyke's wife, Arlene Silver, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives actor would not be attending the event as originally planned. Silver introduced herself saying, “Not the Van Dyke you’re expecting,” and explained that Van Dyke would not be at Vandy Camp this year in person due to illness.

Silver apologized to the Vandy Camp audience, saying, "I'm sorry." She explained to the crowd that Van Dyke was sick and it wasn’t a good day for him. Silver stated:

"When you’re 99-and-a-half years old, you have good days and bad days, and when you’re 40 years old, you have good days and bad days. Unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he’s sick that he can’t be here."

Although Van Dyke was not present at the event, Arlene told the audience that he would be tuning in from home. When Silver addressed the crowd, urging everyone to share with Van Dyke what he meant to them, fans from around the world expressed their appreciation for the actor.

Later, Van Dyke made a brief appearance at the event via livestream. During the livestream, Silver announced that Van Dyke would be in attendance for the next Vandy Camp.

Vandy Camp was a one-day event featuring performances by Van Dyke, Arlene Silver, and their group, Vantastix. The event included speeches from Van Dyke and Silver, live music, selected clips from Van Dyke’s career, and an interactive Q&A session.

Days of Our Lives: A glance at Timothy Robicheaux's character portrayed by Dick Van Dyke

According to the storyline of Days of Our Lives, Timothy Robicheaux, played by Dick Van Dyke, was introduced in Salem as the biological father of John Black and the widower of the late Maude Robicheaux. Timothy and his wife, Maude Robicheaux, had a son together. However, Timothy left town to fight in the Korean War before he could meet his son.

He and another soldier named Joseph Bell took cover in a foxhole, where they were hit by an explosion, leaving them badly injured. When everyone thought Timothy had died, Maude gave their son up for adoption. Later, Timothy was brought to Salem University Hospital by a police officer, and it was announced that he was suffering from amnesia.

Toward the end of his storyline on Days of Our Lives, John Black revealed to Timothy that he was his son. After a long wait, the father and son finally reunited, embracing each other. When Timothy remembered his wife, Maude, John Black told his father that Maude had died a few years ago. Timothy was upset but admitted he suspected his wife had died. However, it was clear that Timothy was happy to finally meet his son, John Black.

More about Dick Van Dyke's life and career

American actor and entertainer Dick Van Dyke was born on December 13, 1925, in West Plains, Missouri. During his early days in the entertainment industry, Van Dyke began his career as an entertainer on radio, television, and in nightclubs. Later, he made his Broadway debut in the musical revue The Girls Against the Boys in 1959.

Aside from playing Timothy's character on Days of Our Lives, Dick Van Dyke appeared in numerous films and television shows, broadening his acting portfolio. His fans could see him in popular productions such as Bye Bye Birdie, the Disney musical Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the comedy-drama The Comic, Dick Tracy, Curious George, and Night at the Museum.

For his performances across film and television, Van Dyke earned six Emmy Awards and a Grammy Award. His name was added to the Television Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1993. Dick Van Dyke was recognized as a Disney Legend in 1998. He was also honored with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2013 and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2020.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

