Days of Our Lives recap (July 10, 2025): Belle and Jada uncover video evidence linking Chanel to EJ’s shooting

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on July 10, 2025, tensions ran high in Salem as Gwen woke up upset after a failed night with Xander and was soon arguing with her brother JJ over a necklace. Meanwhile, Paulina and Chanel made emotional progress in mending their strained relationship.

Xander and Philip tried to act like a team at work but could barely hide their dislike for each other. At DiMera, EJ moved forward with his secret plans while Tony grew suspicious. At the station, Belle and Jada discovered a memory card that could turn Johnny’s case around.

Just as things seemed calmer, the episode ended with a shocking twist. The footage showed Chanel in a heated moment with EJ and making a threat.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, July 10, 2025

Gwen and JJ clash over stolen history

Gwen on Days of Our Lives had a rough morning, thinking about how Xander walked out on her the night before. Then JJ showed up and accused her of stealing Julie’s necklace. Gwen said she bought it fairly and got defensive. JJ called her out for blaming the Hortons over her past. Still, he told her Jack might still want her in his life if she’s ready to try.

Chanel and Paulina mend fences but new threats loom

As Chanel set up her Sweet Bits stand, Paulina walked up, hoping to fix things between them. She said she had to let Johnny be arrested because of her job as mayor, even though it hurt her. Chanel understood but felt lost about how to help Johnny. Paulina told her to stay strong, but also warned her to be careful with EJ.

Philip and Xander’s truce nearly explodes

Xander on Days of Our Lives showed up at the office looking tired and found Philip already settled in. They argued right away, especially when Philip said HR wanted Xander in anger management.

Johnny walked in and supported Philip’s idea to make a video together to calm the public. Xander agreed but clearly hated it. After Johnny left, Philip teased him about the night before, making things worse. Their partnership was clearly falling apart.

EJ and Tony plot DiMera’s future and a potential heir

At the DiMera mansion on Days of Our Lives, EJ finished a secretive call just as Tony walked in. Tony didn’t believe EJ’s excuse and asked questions. They talked about how Philip and Xander had taken over the company.

Tony wanted to find someone inside to turn against them but didn’t want the job himself. EJ suggested Johnny, but Tony worried he wasn’t ready and had legal issues. EJ was sure Johnny would be cleared, but Tony warned him not to get too involved with the trial.

Belle and Jada discover damning video evidence

At the station on Days of Our Lives, Belle and Jada looked over the ballistics report and confirmed Roman’s gun was used in the shooting. The evidence still pointed to Johnny. Hoping for answers, they checked a memory card that had been dropped off secretly. It showed a tense fight between Chanel and EJ, ending with Chanel making a serious threat, Jada called Paulina, and Belle called EJ.

The bombshell that could change everything

Johnny met Chanel in the square, and they shared a quiet moment, showing support for each other. But it didn’t last long. At the station, Paulina arrived and insisted on seeing the video. She was shocked as it showed Chanel arguing with EJ and threatening him. What could have helped Johnny might now put Chanel in serious trouble.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More