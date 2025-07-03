Why are there speculations about Cole Howard's death on The Young and the Restless? Explained

Cole Howard is gravely ill on The Young and the Restless' storyline. Portrayed by J Eddie Peck, Cole returned to the daily soap in 2023 as part of his aunt's horrifying revenge plan. A year and a half into the new story arc, he contracted the alarming Legionnaire's disease. Currently, he is not responding to the antibiotics, leading fans to wonder about his untimely demise.

Ad

Cole Howard's character was introduced on The Young and the Restless in 1980, then a child, played by NP Schoch. Later, he was again seen in Genoa City in 1993. Although starting with an affair with Nikki, Cole soon moved on to Victoria. Their marriage saw many hurdles, from a confusion over an incestuous relationship, to his affair with Ashley Abbott.

The couple reunited when Victoria was pregnant with their baby. The baby, although kidnapped, was declared dead at birth, leaving the couple to drift apart. Cornered by his demanding relationship with Ashley, Cole moved out of town in 1999.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations and spoilers.

The Young and the Restless: How did Cole's health issue start?

Ad

As mentioned before, Cole returned to The Young and the Restless as one of the intended victims of his aunt. He and his family survived this onslaught. Moreover, this improved his relationship with his former father-in-law, Victor. In response, he decided to stay back in town to reconnect with Victoria and get to know his newly revealed daughter, Claire.

He joined Newman Enterprises and made various business trips. He returned from one of his trips with a cough that he dismissed. However, April 2025 saw an increase in his coughing fits. Next, during Nikki's birthday party, on June 3, 2025, he had a medical crisis as his cough got serious.

Ad

While he kept avoiding going to the hospital, he was admitted to the medical facility in Chicago on June 5, 2025. His condition has since deteriorated, forcing the family to shift him to Genoa City. Victoria and Claire attended to his bedside, desperately hoping for his well-being. Recently, on Wednesday's episode, dated July 2, 2025, Victoria told Adam that he was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

Also Read: The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (June 30 to July 4, 2025)

Ad

Ad

While the disease is treated with antibiotics, Cole's body was not responding to the medications, as per Victoria. She and Claire were called to the hospital. They met Cole, who woke up from his sleep to remark that Victoria was just in time.

Also Read: I was disappointed The Young and the Restless turned Cole’s return into a tragedy instead of a reunion

The Young and the Restless: What is Cole's likely departure storyline?

It seems Cole has realized that he will not stay around much longer. As such, he wants his wife and daughter to know how much he loves them. He wants Victoria to take care of their daughter and vice versa. While Victoria may want him to stay quiet and rest, Cole knows there will not be enough time left for him. As such, he goes ahead with bidding his emotional farewell.

Ad

Thursday's episode of July 3, 2025, may find J Eddie Peck's Cole passing away after kissing the love of his life one last time. Both Claire and Victoria may feel lonely in their grief, as most of the Newman family members are out of town. This will be a heartache that the mother-daughter duo will bear together.

Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to watch Cole's tragic story arc and Victoria's pain in the upcoming episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More