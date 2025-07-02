The Young and the Restless recap (July 2, 2025): Victoria and Claire face Cole’s decline while Adam uncovers Arabesque’s plot

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on July 2, 2025, it was an emotional day in Genoa City as Victoria and Claire rushed to Memorial for a serious update on Cole. His condition brought heartbreak, while Adam stepped up in Victor’s absence.

Adam also discovered troubling news that Arabesque was buying up local properties, including parts of Chancellor. He suspected a larger plan to be at play and decided to act fast.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had a strange run-in with Cane. His vague answers and mention of Aristotle Dumas made her uneasy. She and Adam began to wonder if an old scammer was secretly behind it all.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Victoria and Claire face a heartbreaking reunion

Victoria met Claire at Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, but their talk was cut short by an urgent call from Memorial. They rushed to see Cole, who had just woken up, and gave a strange message about timing. His weak condition and words left them both shaken.

Doctors in Chicago couldn’t help Cole anymore, so he was brought back to Genoa City. Victoria tried to stay strong as Claire grew closer to her father. The moment was emotional and full of fear and sadness.

Adam takes charge and plans a flight to Nice

With the Newmans still out of reach in Nice, France, Adam took charge at Newman Media on The Young and the Restless. He updated Victoria on Cole and offered support. He also warned her about Arabesque, a company suddenly buying up properties in Genoa City, including the Chancellor divisions Nikki had sold.

Adam and Victoria believed Aristotle Dumas was behind a major takeover. Since they couldn’t reach Victor, Adam decided to fly to Nice and share the urgent news himself.

Chelsea confronts a changed Cane

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Chelsea ran into Cane and tried to question him, but he avoided most of her questions, especially those about Lily. When he mentioned Lily being in France, Chelsea grew suspicious.

Things got stranger when Cane admitted he knew Aristotle Dumas. Chelsea sensed he was hiding something. He quickly left for the airport, promising answers soon, but his vague words and odd behavior left her unsettled.

Amanda and Devon clash, Carter stirs more mystery

Later that night on The Young and the Restless, Amanda found Devon at the maze center with a drink in hand and full of questions about Cane and Colin. Devon asked if Colin was really dead, but Amanda said the idea was a stretch. Still, Devon wasn’t sure.

Back on the train, Carter told Amanda that Cane was already heading back. She was surprised, thinking he had more to do. Nearby, Phyllis overheard them and looked very interested.

Adam and Chelsea have a theory about Colin

Adam and Chelsea met to talk things over on The Young and the Restless. After Chelsea’s strange meeting with Cane and Adam’s updates on Arabesque, they wondered if something bigger was going on. They even guessed that Colin Atkinson might still be alive and pretending to be Aristotle Dumas.

The timing of Cane’s return and Dumas’ growing power felt like more than a coincidence, and Adam knew he had to get this information to Victor in Nice as soon as possible. The episode ended with rising tensions in Genoa City as family drama and business threats were about to collide.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

